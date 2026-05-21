Brands and Retailers Push for 100% Certified Tuna in Sustainability Bid

Once again, there has been a steep increase in both the volume and value of MSC labeled tuna, with an impressive 100,000 more tons sold in 2025/26 – a 39% increase on the previous year. This trend is seen across the board, driven by brands and private labels in North America and Europe.

The number of brands and retailers that are working towards sourcing 100% MSC certified tuna is growing, with several having already hit the 100% mark.

The Netherlands has Princes labelling 100% of their tuna products with the MSC ecolabel, with Statesman introducing 100% MSC tuna in 2025

In the UK, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, and Tesco have extensive and fully MSC labelled own-brand tuna ranges, whilst Princes recently hit its target to be 100% certified on its own-brand tuna

France saw success as Rio Mare hit 100% MSC labelled in jars and cans.

In the US, Walmart has achieved 100% MSC under their own brand canned tuna.

To read more, please visit MSC.