Banga Ltd Showcases Premium Canned Fish Innovations at the 2026 Summer Fancy Food Show

Riga, Latvia – Banga Ltd, a leading producer of premium quality canned fish products, is proud to announce its participation in the 2026 Summer Fancy Food Show (Booth 141), taking place June 28–30 in New York City.

With exports to more than 70 countries worldwide, Banga Ltd continues to expand its global presence by offering premium canned fish products that combine traditional recipes with modern production standards.

Our goal is to build long-term partnerships with distributors and retailers in the U.S. and beyond. The Summer Fancy Food Show is an excellent platform to connect with industry professionals and introduce our products to new markets.

Banga Ltd welcomes buyers, distributors, and partners to visit their booth and explore collaboration opportunities.