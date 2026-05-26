Whole Foods Market to Bring its Daily Shop Concept to Three New U.S. Markets

Retailer has signed leases for smaller format stores in Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia

Austin, Texas – Whole Foods Market announced its smaller format store concept, Whole Foods Market Daily Shop, will open in Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia over the next two years, continuing the brand’s expansion of the format into dense urban neighborhoods.

Whole Foods Market Daily Shop stores are designed to bring high-quality food and everyday essentials to customers in a streamlined footprint, with an emphasis on thoughtful product selection and an efficient shopping experience. The format reflects an intentional approach to how products are curated and presented, making it easier for customers to shop for meals, pantry staples and grab-and-go options.

“Daily Shop is an important part of how we’re growing our physical store presence,” said Christina Minardi, Vice President of Real Estate and Store Development at Whole Foods Market and Amazon. “As we expand this smaller format into new cities, we’re continuing to deliver the same high standards and carefully curated assortment Whole Foods Market is known for, in a way that meets our customers’ everyday needs.”

Three leases have been signed so far at 111 Harbor Way in Boston’s Seaport district; 1200 N Ashland in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood; and 2221-2225 South Street in Philadelphia.Opening dates for each location will be announced at a later time.

Each store will feature a focused assortment of Whole Foods Market favorites, including fresh produce, meat and seafood, prepared foods, bakery items and a curated selection of 365 by Whole Foods Market products. The stores will also highlight local and regional suppliers, offering a selection that reflects the surrounding community.

In addition to their smaller size, Daily Shop locations incorporate smart merchandising strategies and flexible design elements to improve the shopping experience. Product placement and store layout are intentionally designed to highlight high-demand items, simplify navigation and support quick decision-making. The format also allows the company to test new approaches to assortment and presentation, with insights informing future store designs.

“These stores are designed with intention at every level, from layout to assortment,” said Stephanie Curley, Senior Manager of Growth & Innovation at Whole Foods Market and Amazon. “We’re able to introduce new merchandising approaches and fixtures that make it easier for customers to find what they need, while still delivering the quality and discovery they expect from Whole Foods Market.”

Whole Foods Market launched the Daily Shop concept in New York City in 2024 and has continued to expand the format based on strong customer response, recently taking it international with the first Daily Shop opening in London this past April. At the time of this announcement, the company has eight Daily Shop locations in the New York City metro, Arlington, Va., and in London, U.K., with additional locations planned to open in London and theNew York City area later this year.

Amazon continues to accelerate physical retail growth, with over 550 Whole Foods Market stores and 100 more coming in the next few years.In addition to its physical retail presence, Amazon offers fast, convenient grocery delivery in over 5,000 U.S. cities and towns, including over 2,300 served by Same-Day Delivery—where customers can shop perishables alongside millions of other items.