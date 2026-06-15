What AI and Retail Data Tell Us About Summer Demand 

Seasonal Demand Surges are Predictable and Manageable

Partnering with a major U.S. retailer, we identified more than 100 products that consistently spike in demand during the summer months. These weren’t one-off promotions — they were everyday essentials tied to recurring seasonal behaviors. What stood out wasn’t just how frequently these items drive sales, but how easy they are to miss without precise forecasting.

These high-priority items clustered around familiar categories:

Snacks (23 key SKUs)

(23 key SKUs) Beverages (including direct-store-delivery and refrigerated items)

(including direct-store-delivery and refrigerated items) Bakery products (14 items)

(14 items) Frozen prepared meals

Dairy staples

Together, these items represented over $750,000 in missed revenue across just a segment of stores during peak summer weeks. That figure doesn’t capture total volume—it reflects just the recoverable upside from better availability on a curated set of risk-sensitive products. In a highly competitive retail environment, protecting those moments—when customers expect their go-to item to be there—can mean the difference between a completed basket and a lost customer.

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