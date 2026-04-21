Wakefern Food Corp. Supermarket Banners to Host Job Fairs April 25

ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market to hold walk-up job fairs

Keasbey, NJ – Wakefern Food Corp. supermarket banners ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market are inviting job seekers to explore exciting career opportunities during a series of walk-in hiring fairs on Saturday, April 25.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., participating store locations across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts and Rhode Island will host in-store recruitment events for full-time, part-time and management positions. No advance registration is required — candidates can simply stop by to speak with hiring teams and learn more about available opportunities.

Open positions include general clerks, front-end associates, stocking staff and grocery department team members, among others. Associates enjoy competitive benefits and opportunities to grow within a dynamic, customer-focused retail environment. Many roles offer on-the-job training, flexible scheduling and access to a unique game-based learning platform designed to help team members build skills and advance their careers.

In addition to professional development, eligible team members may receive tuition and entertainment discounts, scholarship opportunities and the chance to contribute to meaningful community initiatives, including hunger relief and sustainability efforts. Wakefern is a retailer‑owned supermarket cooperative made up of family‑owned supermarkets that independently own and operate their stores.

To find a participating store or to learn more about hiring, visit the following careers pages:

ShopRite

Price Rite Marketplace

The Fresh Grocer

Gourmet Garage

Fairway Market

About Wakefern Food Corp.

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative is made up of members who today independently own and operate hundreds of supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, Fairway Market, Di Bruno Bros., and Morton Williams banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com.