The San Francisco Peninsula Launches Multi-Year Culinary Initiative to Celebrate Region’s Diverse Dining Landscape

New programming includes Taste of the Peninsula, Heritage Fire, and Whiskeys of the World culinary events, part of a21’s experiential Tours Program.



SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Francisco Peninsula, the region’s travel and tourism board, announced an ambitious multi-year initiative to showcase the region’s exceptional culinary talent and diverse dining offerings through a series of signature food and beverage events beginning in spring 2026.

The announcement was made at the organization’s annual Peninsula Fresh event at Skyline College, which connects local farmers, fishers, chefs, and restaurateurs as part of San Mateo County’s “As Fresh As It Gets” farm-to-table program. The Peninsula is home to more than 50 working farms and fisheries, forming a strong community rooted in fresh, locally sourced food.

“The Peninsula has become one of the most dynamic culinary destinations in the Bay Area, with everything from innovative farm-to-table concepts to internationally recognized chefs representing cuisines from around the world,” said Maggie Lang, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at The San Francisco Peninsula. “This initiative positions our region as a year-round culinary destination while driving meaningful business to our restaurant partners and their communities.”

The programming kicks off with Taste of the Peninsula, a 10-day restaurant celebration featuring prix-fixe menus throughout the Peninsula. Scheduled for late April through early May 2026, the event will showcase restaurants throughout San Mateo County, from Bayside dining destinations to Coastside culinary standouts. Participating restaurants will offer specially curated menus, making the Peninsula’s culinary excellence accessible to both residents and visitors across multiple price points. The Taste of the Peninsula opening events will also benefit the Slow Food Movement and Second Harvest, combating food insecurity in our local communities.

Building on this momentum, the San Francisco Peninsula will bring two additional culinary experiences in 2026:

Heritage Fire (July 2026) – This nationally touring flagship culinary experience will make its Peninsula debut at Coyote Point in San Mateo, featuring top local chefs and pitmasters who will celebrate live-fire cooking and craft culinary techniques.

Whiskeys of the World (August 2026) – This stop on the national Whiskeys of the World tour combines world-class whiskey tastings with locally crafted culinary experiences from Peninsula chefs and distillers.

“These aren’t one-off events – they’re the foundation of a sustained strategy to elevate the Peninsula’s culinary profile regionally and nationally,” added Lang. “We’re creating reasons for food enthusiasts to visit throughout the year while supporting the diverse restaurant community that makes this region so special.”

The San Francisco Peninsula has partnered with the region’s Chambers of Commerce to deliver the program, with marketing and PR support from af&co., the hospitality consulting firm behind Visit Oakland and Visit Tri-Valley’s restaurant weeks.

For more information about The San Francisco Peninsula, visit https://www.thesanfranciscopeninsula.com/.

About The San Francisco Peninsula

The San Francisco Peninsula is the region’s official Destination Marketing Organization, dedicated to attracting meetings, conventions, business, and leisure travelers. The organization supports the local economy by promoting the area’s 140 hotels and over 250 attractions and travel-related businesses. The San Francisco Peninsula provides convention services, site selection assistance, local supplier contact information, visitor guides, and more. It is also designated to handle the region’s official Film Commission duties. The San Mateo County/Silicon Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, doing business as The San Francisco Peninsula, is a 501(c)(6) non-profit corporation chartered by the State of California and governed by an independent Board of Directors. For more information, visit www.thesanfranciscopeninsula.com.

About af&co.

af&co. is an award-winning lifestyle marketing and public relations agency headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices in Los Angeles and clients spanning coast to coast. Known for its forward-thinking approach, the agency combines creative and strategic consulting, marketing, and public relations to deliver results that go far beyond the traditional agency model. With more than 500 successful hospitality and lifestyle concept launches and ongoing marketing services for hundreds more, af&co. has built a reputation as a trusted leader in the industry, leading to the agency’s 20th Anniversary in 2025. af&co. focuses on what it is most passionate about – hotels & resorts, restaurants & chefs, lifestyle brands, wine & spirits, and travel & destinations – helping clients bring bold ideas to life while driving lasting impact. For more, visit www.afandco.com and follow along at @afandco.

About a21

a21 is a full-service live experience agency, specializing in event operations, production, marketing, corporate sales, and brand activations for live experiences. Founded in 2006, a21’s portfolio includes internationally recognized events and festivals in South Florida and throughout the US: Food Network South Beach & New York City Wine & Food Festivals, Palm Beach Wine & Food Festival, Pebble Beach Food & Wine Festival, Los Angeles Wine & Food Festival, Atlanta Food & Wine Festival presented by Invesco QQQ, Heritage Fire, and Whiskies of the World National Tours, AMP’s suite of Art Fairs, International Wine & Spirits Competition and more. Learn more at https://www.teama21.com/.