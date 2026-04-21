The Giant Company Announces 2026 Healing the Planet Grant Program

In partnership with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, $100,000 in funding will be used for community planting projects



CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company, known locally as GIANT and MARTIN’S, in proud partnership with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, announced the return of the Healing the Planet Grant Program. The Healing the Planet Grant Program, funded by GIANT, aims to invest in native plantings across the company’s operating areas in Pennsylvania. A total of $100,000 will be used towards native community plantings. The funding is available to tax-exempt organizations, including local organizations, governments and schools. Eligible projects must be shovel ready and include native plantings and direct costs relating to planting.

“By joining with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, we have helped to plant more than 8,500 trees and shrubs in local communities throughout the Commonwealth in recent years,” said Courtney Hopcraft, manager of community relations and strategic partnerships, The GIANT Company. “Whether it’s planting trees or reducing food waste, every action makes a difference in creating greener neighborhoods. Through our Healing the Planet Grant Program, we are proud to continue to support our community partners in their efforts towards a more sustainable future.”

The 2026 Healing the Planet grant program is accepting online applications for grants of up to $4,000 now through May 21, 2026 at 4:00 PM via the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful website. Eligible expenses include but are not limited to plants native to Pennsylvania, equipment, educational signage, tools, and supplies. Preference will be given to applications that aim to plant the highest quantity of native plants. Awardees will be announced in June.

This is the sixth year GIANT has partnered with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful to offer Healing the Planet grants. In the past five years, more than $1.3 million has been awarded to 177 recipients for projects which connected people and families to green spaces, improved or helped to protect local waterways and water resources, supported projects that addressed food waste prevention, reduction, and recovery, and promoted native tree planting initiatives.

“Planting native trees and plants is one of the most meaningful ways communities can improve their environment while strengthening neighborhood pride,” said Heidi Pedicone, director of programs at Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “These plantings support local wildlife, improve quality of life, and contribute to cleaner, safer public spaces. We’re proud to continue this work alongside GIANT. Their commitment helps creates visible improvements in communities across Pennsylvania.”

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful has supported community improvement initiatives and encouraged community leadership, responsibility, and respect for the environment since 1990. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, a state affiliate of Keep American Beautiful, Inc. has more than 35 years of experience in organizing volunteer-driven community improvement events. Visit keeppabeautiful.org for more information on programs or to find an event near you.

About The GIANT Company

For over 100 years, The GIANT Company has been bringing fresh food at great prices to local neighborhoods across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Known locally as GIANT and MARTIN’S, the company’s more than 35,000 team members are dedicated to delivering value, freshness and kindness, every day. Founded and based in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., the company has nearly 200 stores, online grocery services, pharmacies, and fuel stations to meet the ever-evolving needs of today’s customers and communities. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.

About Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s vision is a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania. Since 1990, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful has worked with hundreds of thousands of volunteers across the state to pick up nearly 166 million pounds of trash from Pennsylvania’s roadways, waterways, greenways, vacant lots, forestlands and other community spaces. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s core programming focuses on litter and illegal dump prevention, cleanup, community greening, and proper waste handling and sustainable practices. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful works with many partnering organizations on the state and grassroots level to accomplish our goal of a clean and beautiful Pennsylvania. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is the state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, Inc., the nation’s largest volunteer-based community action and education organization. To learn more about Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, visit www.keeppabeautiful.org.