GIANT and MARTIN’S Feeding School Kids Initiative Raises $1.2 Million to Fight Food Insecurity in Local Schools

CARLISLE, Pa. – The GIANT Company, known locally as GIANT and MARTIN’S, announced its Feeding School Kids initiative, in partnership with its customers, raised more than $1.2 million to address food insecurity in local school districts throughout the communities it serves.

“Thanks to the continued support of our customers and team members, we have now raised nearly $10 million to help local public schools make a difference in their hunger relief programs,” said Courtney Hopcraft, manager of community relations and strategic partnerships, The GIANT Company. “Whether expanding access to healthy meals, aiding weekend backpack programs or enhancing nutrition infrastructure, our Feeding School Kids initiative strives to ensure that all students eat well so they can learn, play and thrive.”

From Jan. 1 through March 31, customers at GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market stores were invited to round up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar or convert their CHOICE points into a donation to support their local public school districts’ food programs. The GIANT Company also donated $100,000. Through Feeding School Kids, public school districts have been able to support meal programs and address food insecurity from supplying backpacks with weekend food to clearing outstanding student lunch debt to building on-campus food pantries and establishing garden programs.

“GIANT’S Feeding School Kids program is a valued partner in our mission to provide nutritious meals to every student in our schools,” said Melissa L. Froehlich Green, coordinator of school nutrition services, North Penn School District. “Their generosity helps ensure that no child goes without access to healthy food, regardless of their circumstances. This support plays a vital role in promoting student well-being and helping all students succeed both in and out of the classroom.”

The 10 public school districts receiving funds from the Feeding School Kids initiative include:

Berkeley County School District – Martinsburg, W. Va – $16,805

Central Bucks School District – Doylestown, Pa. – $18,857

Central Dauphin School District – Harrisburg, Pa. – $18,212

Frederick County Public Schools – Winchester, Va. – $23,116

North Penn School District – Lansdale, Pa. – $20,946

State College Area School District – State College, Pa. – $19,249

The Fund for the School District of Philadelphia – Philadelphia, Pa. – $46,666

Washington County Public Schools – Hagerstown, Md. – $22,192

West Chester Area School District – Exton, Pa. – $41,034

Winchester City Public School District – Winchester, Va. – $17,206

Fund donated by customers benefited the local public school district in the community in which they were given. The GIANT Company’s matching funds were awarded based on need, as determined by the percentage of students in the district who receive free or reduced meals.

About The GIANT Company

For over 100 years, The GIANT Company has been bringing fresh food at great prices to local neighborhoods across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. Known locally as GIANT and MARTIN’S, the company’s more than 35,000 team members are dedicated to delivering value, freshness and kindness, every day. Founded and based in 1923 in Carlisle, Pa., the company has nearly 200 stores, online grocery services, pharmacies, and fuel stations to meet the ever-evolving needs of today’s customers and communities. The GIANT Company is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA. For more information, visit the GIANT or MARTIN’S websites.