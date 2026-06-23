Sam’s Club Renews Sponsorship with World Food Championships for 2026 Season

INDIANAPOLIS — The World Food Championships (WFC), the worldwide leader in Food Sport, announced that Sam’s Club is renewing its sponsorship for the 2026 competition season, reinforcing a shared commitment to culinary innovation, premium ingredients, and engaging food enthusiasts across the country.

As part of the unique program, Sam’s Club and its exclusive Member’s Mark™ brand will serve as the presenting sponsor of the 2026 World Food Championships, taking place October 15-18, 2026, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis. Sam’s Club will play a lead role across five of the ten competition categories, further elevating the competitor and fan experience at the world’s biggest stage in Food Sport through product integration.

Beyond the main event, collaboration will extend throughout the year with a comprehensive national presence that includes prominent Sam’s Club and Member’s Mark brand integration at numerous WFC-sanctioned qualifying events, ongoing digital engagement with competitors and fans, and enhanced shopper-focused culinary experiences in Sam’s Clubs throughout the country.

The renewed collaboration also includes online social contests like the “Taste of America” series, designed to engage the WFC audience while spotlighting Sam’s Club products, quality Member’s Mark ingredients, and collaborative programming throughout the season.

A cornerstone of the relationship remains the continued management of the highly successful Chef’s Creations Program, a dynamic initiative centered around in-store culinary demonstrations, custom recipe development, and shopper engagement experiences designed to inspire home cooks and food enthusiasts. Through Chef’s Creations, WFC chefs and culinary talent will continue highlighting how everyday products can be transformed into extraordinary meals using Member’s Mark products available exclusively at Sam’s Club.

“Sam’s Club has become an incredibly important supporter in helping us demonstrate what Food Sport is all about – creativity, accessibility, and elevating everyday cooking into something extraordinary,” said Mike McCloud, Founder and CEO of the World Food Championships. “Whether it’s through our Chef’s Creations Program, supporting qualifying events across the country, or leading categories at the World Food Championships in Indianapolis, Sam’s Club continues to show how high-quality ingredients and inspired cooking can bring people together in meaningful ways. We’re excited to continue creating memorable experiences for competitors, fans, and shoppers alike.”

“At Sam’s Club, we believe great food brings people together. Through Member’s Mark products, we’re delivering quality, innovation, and value that help members create memorable meals with confidence,” said Casey Higgins, Sr. Director, Culinary Experiences Sam’s Club. “Our continued support for the World Food Championships showcases the versatility of our products and inspires home cooks to elevate everyday meals into something special.”

By integrating Member’s Mark products into competitive Food Sport and consumer-facing culinary programming, WFC and Sam’s Club will continue to inspire cooks at every level to think bigger, cook bolder, and explore new ways to create championship-worthy dishes at home.

The World Food Championships will return to Indianapolis October 15-18, 2026, transforming the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion at the Indiana State Fairgrounds into a global culinary arena where champions are crowned, flavors collide, and Food Sport takes center stage.

Additional details regarding Sam’s Club category integrations, qualifying event activations, Chef’s Creations programming, and exclusive Member’s Mark culinary initiatives will be announced throughout the year.

To stay up to date on all things related to the World Food Championships visit worldfoodchampionships.com or follow World Food Championships on Facebook and Instagram (@WorldFoodChampionships), and LinkedIn (@WorldFoodChampionshipsHoldings).

About World Food Championships

The World Food Championships (WFC), recognized by USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards as a “Best City Food Festival”, is the premier Food Sport competition globally. This multi-day, live culinary event highlights some of the world’s best cooks competing for food, fame, and fortune across multiple categories. Each year, thousands of teams vie for a coveted Golden Ticket at official qualifiers to earn their spot at WFC. Since its debut in 2012, the event has attracted participants from nearly 40 countries and every state in the U.S. The 2026 World Food Championships will take place October 15-18 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion, located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in Indianapolis. For more information, visit WorldFoodChampionships.com.



