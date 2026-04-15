PLMA Announces 2026 Private Label Trade Show

NEW YORK — In the wake of record store brand sales, shares and annual revenue, the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) has announced its 2026 Private Label Trade Show, the industry’s flagship business event, will be held November 15-17, at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Chicago.

“It’s clearly a good time to be in private label,” said Peggy Davies, PLMA President, in offering details of the 2026 Show, which is themed the “Store Brands Marketplace,” an apt description of thousands of retailers manufacturers and sourcing partners assembling over two days to curate products and restock and expand store brand programs in all formats.

“With their comprehensive private label programs, retailers today are truly brand builders,” continued Davies. “PLMA’s 2026 Private Label Trade Show will once again provide for a convenient, one stop shopping for all players in the industry — from high quality suppliers to buyers from the nation’s leading retailers and wholesalers.”

In addition to store brands increasing nearly three times the rate of national brands in 2025 and setting all-time highs of 21.3% in dollar share and 23.5% in unit share, a key barometer of store brand expansion are metrics from PLMA’s annual Show.

Since 2022, the Show has increased 35% in exhibiting companies and 31% in participating retailers, wholesalers and other visitors. Over 60 countries were represented at the 2025 Show in Chicago, most of them appearing in 54 national pavilions. Overall, more than 1,900 exhibiting companies occupied over 3,000 booths.

“Exhibitors come away with a great experience and more than anything are impressed with the high quality of retail buyers who they describe as serious, empowered dealmakers and not just browsers,” says Dan Weil, Senior Director of the PLMA Show. “Buyers appreciate the opportunity the Show provides.”

“Seeing what’s on display in person is a crucial experience — smelling, tasting, handling — that transforms the products and their packaging from abstract concepts into tangible goods,” continued Weil. “Buyers are looking for more than cost savings, they’re also seeking innovation, quality, and brand identity.”

Manufacturers and suppliers interested in exhibiting their products at PLMA’s 2026 Store Brands Marketplace Private Label Trade Show in Chicago can contact exhibit@plma.com for more information and available exhibit opportunities.

Requests to attend the Show in November are now being accepted here . Retailers and qualified visitors who submit the form will receive notification and a registration link when registration opens in mid-June.

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