Philly’s Best Steak Co. Now Available at Restaurant Depot

New distribution brings authentic Philly cheesesteaks to new markets, expands availability of steak meat supplier’s product by 300%

YEADON, PA – Philly’s Best Steak Company, a trusted name in authentic Philadelphia steak meat, announced today it is expanding its presence in Restaurant Depot stores nationwide after successfully rolling out on the East Coast and Midwest in 2025. In addition to expanding to new locations, Restaurant Depot will be offering an expanded Philly’s Best product line, with additional beef and chicken as well as Halal options.

“For three decades the Philly’s Best family has taken tremendous pride in serving authentic Philly cheesesteaks to the region, and this collaboration will continue to build upon that ideal,” says Zafeiris Akranis, President of Philly’s Best Steak Co. “We are thrilled to work with Restaurant Depot to expand to new regions, bringing restaurants and suppliers the highest quality steak product, and introducing the cheesesteak to new audiences.”

Restaurant Depot, a leading wholesale cash and carry foodservice supplier, has been supplying independent food entities with the highest quality products for decades, serving as a leading low-cost alternative for businesses across the nation. With over 163 locations across the U.S., Philly’s Best product lines will be available in over 100 stores across the United States.

“We’re proud to partner with Philly’s Best Steak to bring the true taste of Philadelphia cheesesteaks to foodservice operators around the country. Their commitment to quality and authenticity makes them the natural fit for the growing demand we see nationwide,” said Michael Mariani, Vice President at Restaurant Depot.

This announcement comes on the heels of Philly’s Best Steak being named the preferred steak of the Philadelphia Phillies, and precedes plans for an anticipated capacity expansion in 2026 through the opening of a brand new, state-of-the-art processing and distribution facility.

For more information on Restaurant Depot locations near you, please visit https://www.restaurantdepot.com/. To learn more about Philly’s Best Steak Company, please visit https://phillysbeststeak.com/.

About Philly’s Best Steak Co.

Headquartered and manufactured in greater Philadelphia, Philly’s Best Steak is proud to be the trusted source for authentic Philadelphia cheesesteaks nationwide, providing premium beef sandwich steaks and related products that deliver the true taste of Philly. As a family-owned and operated business, we stand for Brotherly Love, hands-on craftsmanship, and no-nonsense honesty—values that shape every product we create. We’re committed to delivering the quality, consistency, and flavor that our partners need to satisfy their customers and keep them coming back for more. For more information, please visit our website.

About Restaurant Depot LLC

Restaurant Depot is a members-only wholesale cash & carry foodservice supplier. Its mission is to be the one-stop shop where independent foodservice operators find Savings, Selection and Service, Seven Days a Week. Restaurant Depot serves its members from large cash and carry warehouse stores. It became the leading low-cost alternative to other foodservice suppliers by eliminating the overhead of a traditional distributor, focusing on the needs of independent foodservice operators and offering free membership. Restaurant Depot offers a wide range of food, equipment and supplies

