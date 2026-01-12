Peak of the Market wins Regional Supplier Partner Award from Gordon Food Service

Award recognizes company’s eﬀorts to get more local produce into Manitoba’s restaurants and hospitality kitchens

WINNIPEG—Peak of the Market has won the 2025 “Regional Supplier Partner Award” from Gordon Food Service (GFS). The award, given annually to one company across North America, recognizes supplier partners who demonstrate excellence in quality, reliability, and collaboration. It was presented to Peak of the Market during the GFS Vendor Involvement Process Awards Show.

“This award is a wonderful reflection of our growing relationship with Gordon Food Service,” said Derek Kostynuik, Director of Sales at Peak of the Market. “Peak of the Market has been working hard to create value within its customer base, listening to their needs and adapting to meet them, and it’s an honour to be recognized for our eﬀorts.”

Over the past year, Peak of the Market has launched new SKUs under Markon Local — a GFS sub-brand dedicated to distributing premium produce in the local market. Markon Local delivers high-quality produce to restaurants and other food service facilities across the province.

This award reflects the eﬀorts of Peak of the Market’s hard-working team. They play an integral role in building trust and deepening relationships with customers and are proud to be recognized by GFS as its Regional Supplier Partner of the year. Peak of the Market would like to thank GFS for this award and looks forward to continuing its partnership.

About Peak of the Market

Peak of the Market Ltd. is rooted in growers and powered by collaboration. For more than 80 years, we’ve partnered with dedicated growers to bring fresh, high-quality vegetables to tables across North America. As stewards of the land and champions of the produce industry, we’re committed to sustainable practices, and a culture where everyone — growers, employees, and customers — matters. Our culture is built on resilience, grit, and an enduring passion for delivering exceptional produce, every season, every year. Learn more at peakofthemarket.com.