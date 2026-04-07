New iPhone App Helps Grocery Shoppers Select Healthier Food

The free app is designed for iPhone 14 and newer models



Because of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again, more consumers may be paying closer attention to food labels. Food labels tell you all the ingredients in a food product, but in many cases, it’s hard to know what the ingredients are and whether they are healthy or not.

However, a newly launched iPhone app is trying to take the mystery out of food labels by putting detailed, science-backed explanations of ingredients directly into shoppers’ hands.

The free app is called Food Additive Lens. It uses artificial intelligence to analyze ingredient lists and explain the purpose and safety of additives in plain language. Designed for iPhone 14 and newer models, the app allows users to scan a product label in the grocery aisle and receive near-instant insights about what’s inside their food.

To learn more, please visit Consumer Affairs.