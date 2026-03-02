National Retail Solutions (NRS) Named Official POS Provider for Krauszer’s Food Stores as Legendary Chain Targets Nationwide Expansion

Newark, NJ – National Retail Solutions (NRS) has been selected as the official point-of-sale (POS) provider for Krauszer’s Food Stores, the legendary convenience store chain serving communities across the Northeast. The rollout will standardize operations across Krauszer’s 300+ existing locations and provide the technological infrastructure for the brand’s aggressive nationwide expansion initiative.

Founded in the early 1900s, Krauszer’s is the oldest convenience store chain in New Jersey and a staple of the local economy. As the brand prepares to scale beyond its regional stronghold, it has tapped NRS to modernize its checkout systems and ensure franchise consistency.

The collaboration leverages NRS’s robust ecosystem of features—including integrated loyalty and rewards programs, granular inventory tracking, multi-store management, and e-commerce websites with online ordering—to power retail operations ranging from a single neighborhood bodega to enterprise chains with over 1,000 locations. Deploying NRS terminals fleet-wide guarantees that every franchisee, whether in a long-standing New Jersey location or a future site in a new territory, operates with the same high-performance tools.

“Krauszer’s is more than a convenience store; it is a legendary brand that has served generations of customers,” said Elie Y. Katz, President and CEO of NRS. “We are honored to be the preferred point-of-sale provider chosen to support their next chapter. Equipping their 300+ stores with our platform gives them the consistency and data visibility they need to scale operations efficiently as they enter new markets across the country.”

“As we look to take the Krauszer’s banner nationwide, we need a technology provider that understands the unique pace of the convenience store industry,” said Daniel Shah of Krauszer’s Food Stores. “NRS offers the robust architecture we need to manage hundreds of stores while keeping the system intuitive enough for our franchisees to use every day. Consistency is vital as we grow the brand into new states.”

About National Retail Solutions (NRS)

National Retail Solutions (NRS), a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT), operates the leading point-of-sale (POS) system and NRS Pay payment processing services for thousands of independent retailers in the United States and Canada. NRS provides small and mid-sized business owners with robust, revenue-generating store management and checkout systems, including EBT/eWIC acceptance, e-commerce solutions, payroll services, business cash advances, and other merchant services. NRS serves diverse retail segments through specialized solutions, such as NRS Petro for gas stations and convenience stores. For more information on NRS, visit www.nrsplus.com.

About Krauszer’s Food Stores

Founded in 1911, Krauszer’s Food Stores is New Jersey’s oldest convenience chain. With over 300 independently owned locations, the brand serves as a local staple for deli favorites, groceries, and daily essentials.