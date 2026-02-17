James Beard Award-Winning Chef Tim Byres Joins Rudolph Foods as Foodservice Leader

As Culinary Innovation & Foodservice Sales Manager, Byres drives pork rind innovation nationwide

DALLAS, TX – Rudolph Foods announces the hiring of acclaimed James Beard Award-winning Chef Tim Byres as their new Culinary Innovation & Foodservice Sales Manager, signaling a strategic commitment to expanding pork rinds into professional kitchens, bars, and restaurant operations. This hire strengthens Rudolph Foods’ support of foodservice operators seeking versatile, high-margin ingredients that elevate menus with superior crunch and flavor.

A pioneer in the foodservice category, Byres was among the first chefs to fresh fry Rudolph Foods’ pork rind pellets for restaurant menus 15 years ago. In his new full-time role, Byres will advocate for pork rinds as a low carb, high protein, profitable solution for restaurants and foodservice operations, delivering exceptional quality without compromise.

“I’m a restaurant guy. I understand the pressures operators face every day. Rudolph Foods is rooted in quality, traditions and relationships,” said Tim Byres, culinary innovation & foodservice sales manager. “Fifteen years ago, Mark Singleton walked into my restaurant near the Dallas plant and started a conversation that’s never stopped. We dropped pellets in the fryer, built new flavors and created innovative menu items. I’m honored to carry that conversation forward with restaurants nationwide.”

Byres, a Food & Wine Best New Chef and author of Smoke: New Firewood Cooking, brings decades of experience from award-winning restaurants, luxury resorts, and the U.S. State Department culinary diplomacy program. Byres’ experience elevates Rudolph Foods’ foodservice division to new heights, providing operators with expert guidance and innovative applications.

“Tim Byres brings pork rinds and our foodservice strategy to a new level”, said Mark Singleton, vice president of sales and marketing at Rudolph Foods. “His expertise inspires operators to innovate with pork rinds, reaching more consumers while honoring culinary excellence.”

Learn more about Rudolph Foods and foodservice pork rind applications at porkrinds.com.

About Rudolph Foods

Rudolph Foods is the world’s largest producer of pork rinds, delivering high-quality, handcrafted snacks for more than seventy years. With a commitment to tradition, flavor, and innovation, Rudolph Foods offers protein-packed, low-carb, gluten-free pork rinds made for today’s snacking needs. For additional information, please call 1-800-241-7675 or visit RudolphFoods.com.

