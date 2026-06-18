IGA Welcomes Affiliated Foods, Inc. of Amarillo as New Licensed Distribution Center

IGA INC. announced that Affiliated Foods, Inc. of Amarillo, Texas has joined the Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) as a Licensed Distribution Center (LDC), expanding access to IGA’s tools, resources, and brand power for independent grocers in Texas and the western United States.

As part of IGA’s wholesaler network, Affiliated Foods, Inc. will offer participating retailers access to IGA’s industry-leading programs in marketing and advertising, digital innovation, operations support, marketplace analysis, training, and private label—tools designed to help local grocers succeed in a competitive landscape while staying true to their community roots. Affiliated Foods, Inc. will be authorized to support both IGA-branded and non-IGA branded retail members throughout its service area.

“Affiliated Foods is exactly the kind of partner IGA was built for,” said IGA CEO John Ross. “They are retailer-owned, deeply committed to independent grocers, and focused every day on helping local operators compete against national and regional chains. Their addition strengthens IGA’s footprint in markets where we see tremendous opportunity.”

Founded in 1968 from a merger of Panhandle Associated Grocers and South Plains Associated Grocers, Affiliated Foods, Inc. is a retailer-owned wholesale cooperative headquartered in Amarillo, Texas. The cooperative distributes a full range of grocery products, including fresh produce, meat, dairy, and baked goods, to more than 700 member stores and restaurants across Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado, Arizona, Nebraska, and Arkansas. It also operates five subsidiaries: Plains Dairy, Tri State Baking Company, Panhandle Pure, Affiliated Fresh Cuts, and Produce Pre-Pak.

Beyond distribution, Affiliated Foods is known for its hands-on retailer support, including a practical training program that teaches meat-cutting and other high-service department skills using real equipment inside a full “dark store” environment at its warehouse. IGA plans to explore how this training model could inform future programming through the IGA Coca-Cola Institute.

“Becoming an IGA Licensed Distribution Center opens an exciting new chapter for Affiliated Foods and, more importantly, for the independent retailers we serve,” Affiliated Foods President and CEO Randy Arceneaux said. “IGA’s programs in marketing, digital innovation, and private label give our members a meaningful competitive edge against the national chains, and that’s exactly what we’re here to provide. We built this cooperative on the belief that independent grocers are stronger together, and IGA is proof that belief scales. We couldn’t be more excited to bring this partnership to our 700-plus member stores.”

About IGA

The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) was founded in 1926 to ensure that trusted, family-owned local grocery stores remained strong in the face of growing chain competition. IGA is the world’s largest voluntary supermarket network, with aggregate worldwide retail sales of over $43 billion per year and more than 7,500 stores globally across 46 U.S. states and over 25 countries.

About Affiliated Foods, Inc.

Affiliated Foods, Inc. is a retailer-owned grocery cooperative and wholesale distributor based in Amarillo, Texas, serving independent grocers across Texas and the western states with distribution, operational support, training, and services designed to help independent retailers compete in an increasingly consolidated marketplace.