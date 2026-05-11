Hannaford Supermarkets Demonstrates Commitment to Caring for Communities Across the Northeast

Report details record food donations to combat hunger relief and millions of dollars in direct investments to support local communities



SCARBOROUGH, Maine – Hannaford Supermarkets announced the release of its 2025 Community Impact Report, demonstrating the grocery retailer’s deep commitment to caring for communities across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New York and Vermont.

This year’s report details Hannaford’s continued efforts to expand access to fresh, nutritious food during a time of increased need, including donating a record 29 million pounds of food to hunger relief organizations and providing $400,000 in direct support to regional food banks.

The report also features $1.3 million in contributions through Hannaford’s Eat Well, Be Well initiative to support the health and wellbeing of children and families and additional strategic investments in organizations that are helping to ensure our communities thrive.

“At Hannaford, we believe strongly in the power of doing good in the communities we serve,” said Ericka Dodge Katz, Director of Extremal Communications and Community Impact for Hannaford Supermarkets. “This is especially felt in our approach to addressing food insecurity, which is grounded in robust local partnerships and shaped by associates who understand the needs of the communities they call home. Whether it’s supporting the work of local nonprofits or making daily donations to ensure families have access to healthy food, we’re proud to support initiatives that are making a meaningful impact every day.”

Highlights from the 2025 Community Impact Report include:

29 million pounds of food donated to regional food banks and pantries through Hannaford’s Fresh Rescue program

of food donated to regional food banks and pantries through Hannaford’s Fresh Rescue program 450+ food pantries and hunger relief organizations supported

food pantries and hunger relief organizations supported $1.3 million donated through Hannaford’s Eat Well, Be Well program to support child health and wellness organizations across Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Massachusetts

donated through Hannaford’s Eat Well, Be Well program to support child health and wellness organizations across Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Massachusetts $1.5 million donated to more than 1,700 schools through Hannaford Helps Schools to support education across New England and New York

donated to more than schools through Hannaford Helps Schools to support education across New England and New York $1.16 million invested by the Hannaford Charitable Foundation in nine organizations focused on food access, health and education across the Northeast

invested by the Hannaford Charitable Foundation in nine organizations focused on food access, health and education across the Northeast 8,000 store items sourced from more than 1,000 local vendors, including more than 125 local farmers

In addition to community investments to expand food access, the report highlights Hannaford’s commitment to empowering its more than 28,000 associates through development opportunities and community-centered initiatives. It also outlines ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency throughout stores by eliminating waste and harnessing renewable energy sources – reinforcing the grocery retailer’s position as an industry leader in sustainability.

Hannaford’s commitment to community impact has also received national recognition. In 2025, the company earned PRNEWS’ Platinum award for CSR, ESG, or DEI Report for its 2024 Community Impact Report, in recognition of its authentic care for communities and impactful initiatives designed to improve the lives of others and contribute to a healthier planet.

For more information and to view the full 2025 report, visit Hannaford.com/communityimpact.