California Spotlights Innovative Dairy Options, Global Flavors at Pizza Expo in Las Vegas

Tracy, Calif. – Innovative products, on-trend applications and live chef demos are elements of the California Milk Advisory Board’s (CMAB) presence at the Pizza Expo March 24-26, 2026, in Las Vegas.

Long-time Pizza Expo sponsor, CMAB, will again highlight pizza concepts inspired by the Real California Pizza Contest, the annual call for innovation in pizza using California cheeses and dairy products. Attendees can visit CMAB booth #1582 during Pizza Expo for additional details and to submit entries for the 2026 Real California Pizza Contest, now in its 8th year.

In the CMAB booth, past Real California Pizza Contest champions, Leah Scurto of PizzaLeah in Windsor, Calif., and Lars Smith of State of Mind Public House and Pizzeria in Los Altos and Redwood City, Calif., will appear as guest chefs March 24 to showcase a lineup of original, mouthwatering creations.

On the morning of March 25 Chef Barbara Alexander will be crafting artisan breakfast pies in the CMAB booth, including Chilaquiles Pizza and Caramelized Onion, Apple & Hot Honey Pizza. These culinary creations will feature mozzarella and sustainably sourced specialty cheeses made with milk from California dairy families.

As part of its focus on pizza innovation, CMAB will continue its long-time sponsorship of the International Pizza Challenge as one of the industry’s premier events, bringing together top pizza makers from around the world. As part of this partnership, competitors will showcase a range of California cheeses on their competition pizzas, highlighting the quality, versatility, and flavor of California dairy while inspiring creativity and innovation across the global pizza community.

Products from California processors also will be sampled in the CMAB booth including items from Angelo & Franco, Leo Leo Gelato, Los Altos Food Products, Marquez Brothers International, Point Reyes Cheese, Valley Ford Cheese, and Villa Dolce.

“The Pizza Expo unites two vital segments for California dairy products: the pizza industry and international markets,” said Katie Cameron, Director of Foodservice at CMAB. “As a leading producer of mozzarella and signature cheeses like Monterey Jack, our growth is closely tied to the ongoing expansion of global pizza demand.”

California is a reliable, consistent source of sustainable dairy products used by chefs and enjoyed by consumers throughout the world. As the nation’s largest dairy state, California boasts an impressive lineup of award-winning cheesemakers and dairy processors that are helping to drive menu innovation.

About Real California Milk/The California Milk Advisory Board

The California Milk Advisory Board (CMAB), an instrumentality of the California Department of Food and Agriculture, is funded by the state’s dairy farm families who lead the nation in sustainable dairy farming practices. With a vision to nourish the world with the wholesome goodness of Real California Milk, the CMAB’s programs focus on increasing demand for California’s sustainable dairy products in the state, across the U.S. and around the world through advertising, public relations, research, and retail and foodservice promotional programs.

The Foodservice Division of the CMAB supports foodservice operators and distributors that use Real California dairy products. The CMAB offers marketing and promotional support for foodservice operators that purchase dairy products with the Real California Milk seal, which means they are made with milk from California’s more than 1,000 family dairy farms, using some of the most sustainable dairy practices in the nation.

For more information on sourcing cheese from California, contact the foodservice team at 209.883.6455 (MILK), businessdevelopment@cmab.net or RealCaliforniaMilkFoodservice.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.