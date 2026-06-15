Food Lion Launches MVP Savings Spectacular to Deliver Greater Value

SALISBURY, N.C. — With summer celebrations in full swing and families looking for more ways to stretch their grocery budget, Food Lion is launching a special savings event.

The omnichannel grocery retailer announced the launch of the MVP Savings Spectacular, a three-week savings event running June 10–30 that gives MVP loyalty members access to exclusive weekly deals on grocery essentials for summer entertaining and everyday shopping.

Savings Across Key Categories

Designed for Food Lion MVP loyalty members, the event features new weekly deals in categories families shop most, including pantry staples, party snacks, beverages, fresh produce and household essentials. MVP members can save up to 50% on select products along with offers on popular Food Lion brand items and national brands.

“Summer often brings more gatherings, travel and everyday expenses, and we want to help our neighbors save on the items they need most,” said Gene Faller, Executive Vice President, Merchandising, Food Lion. “The MVP Savings Spectacular gives our loyalty members access to weekly deals on groceries and household essentials, making it easier to shop for summer and nourish families while staying on budget.”

How MVP Members Can Participate

The savings event is available through Food Lion’s MVP customer loyalty program, which gives members access to new weekly deals on top of already low prices, in store and online. During each week of the MVP Savings Spectacular, members can unlock a new set of deals, ensuring there’s always something fresh to discover. For discounts to apply, customers must use their personal MVP savings card at checkout. Customers can enroll in the MVP program for free in stores or online at any time – before, during or after the event.

Starting today, customers can shop the MVP Savings Spectacular in stores or through easy Food Lion To Go pickup and/or home delivery. For more information, visit foodlion.com/pages/mvp-savings-spectacular.

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company’s hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.