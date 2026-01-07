JOH Welcomes Pete Poutre as SVP, Strategy

Billerica, MA – JOH is proud to welcome Peter Poutre as SVP, Strategy. In his new role, he will collaborate with division leaders to guide corporate strategy, support growth, and help shape JOH’s future while staying true to the values that have guided the company for 70 years.

Pete brings more than three decades of retail experience across Grocery, Club, and Dollar channels, with a career defined by operational excellence, category expertise, and a people-first approach to building teams and partnerships. Following four years of distinguished service as a U.S. Marine, during which he was meritoriously promoted to Corporal and Sergeant, and was the recipient of the Navy Achievement Medal for successfully leading a Marine Anti-Terrorism Force, Pete went on to build a retail career spanning his entire professional life. He began as a part-time clerk while in high school and rose through store operations, merchandising, and executive roles at some of the most respected retailers in the industry.

Throughout his career, Pete has guided teams through periods of growth, transformation, and strategic change. Most recently, he served as Chief Buying Officer for a leading international value grocer operating in the U.S., where he helped reshape category strategies, modernize business processes, and strengthen long-term supplier partnerships to support continued expansion.

“We’ve worked closely with Pete for more than 30 years,” said Matt O’Hare, President & CEO. “During that time, we’ve seen the difference he’s made to both businesses and the cultures behind them. What really stands out is his energy, the positivity he brings to a team, and the fresh outlook he offers. Pete has a way of bringing people together and moving the business forward. We’re excited to have him join JOH and believe his experience will help sharpen our strategy, strengthen our partnerships, and support our continued growth and expansion.”

Pete lives in Marina Bay, Quincy, with his wife of 30 years, Kim. They are proud parents to Danielle, who was recently married, and triplets TJ, Sami, and Niki, who are just beginning their careers after graduating from college. Outside of work, Pete enjoys spending time with family, traveling and staying active.

About JOH

Founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare, Sr., JOH is celebrating 70 years as one of the country’s strongest and most respected sales and marketing agencies. Today, the company operates 17 strategically located offices and employs more than 600 associates, representing more than 400 clients across key retail categories. As a proud owner and member of OSMG America, JOH and its partners provide unmatched coverage across all Food, Drug, Mass, and Club channels, supported by powerful national reach and deep local market expertise.

