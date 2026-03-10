Brookshire Grocery Company CEO, Chairman Announces Retirement

The company also announced that Jerry LeClair will assume the role of Interim CEO.



TYLER, Texas – Brookshire Grocery Company (BGC) has announced the impending retirement of Brad Brookshire from his position of Chairman and CEO of the company.

Brookshire has been with the 98-year-old company for 49 years, and is the grandson of founder WT Brookshire.

Brookshire has served 20 years as chairman of the board and 10 years as CEO.

“From growing up in this company and watching my grandfather lead the company, to stepping into the shoes myself, it has been the greatest honor to be Chairman and CEO of Brookshire Grocery Company,” Brookshire said. “BGC’s success has always been driven by our employee-partners, our customers, and our communities, and I’m thankful for the support that has carried this company forward for nearly a century.”

