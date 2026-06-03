Amazon and Bashas’ Launch Grocery Delivery and Pickup in Arizona

Amazon’s newest grocery collaboration brings approximately 15,000 Bashas’ products to customers at four Arizona locations with delivery and pickup

SEATTLE — Amazon and Bashas’, a trusted Arizona grocer since 1932 and subsidiary of The Raley’s Companies, today announced the launch of grocery delivery and pickup at four Bashas’ store locations in Phoenix, Tempe, Tucson, and Scottsdale. Customers can now shop approximately 15,000 Bashas’ grocery items on Amazon.com and the Amazon shopping app — including fresh produce, bakery items, deli favorites, and everyday essentials — with same-day delivery to their doorstep or convenient pickup at their local Bashas’ store.

This launch marks Amazon’s first third-party grocery collaboration in Arizona, bringing a trusted local grocer with nearly a century of service to the Amazon shopping experience. Bashas’ joins a growing network of regional and local grocery retailers available on Amazon for grocery delivery across the United States, complementing Amazon’s existing grocery offerings from Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, and Whole Foods Market.

“We’re excited to bring Bashas’ to Amazon, giving customers in the Phoenix and Tucson areas a new way to shop their trusted neighborhood grocer with the convenience they expect from Amazon,” said Sophie Turrell, Director, U.S. Grocery Partnerships at Amazon. “Bashas’ has been a part of Arizona communities for over 90 years, and this collaboration makes it even easier for customers to access the fresh, quality products they love — whether delivered to their door or picked up at their local store.”

“For nearly a century, Bashas’ has served Arizona families with quality groceries, exceptional service and an unmatched community commitment,” said Carol Barsotti, Chief Communications Officer at The Raley’s Companies. “Working with Amazon gives our customers another convenient way to shop their favorite Bashas’ products — with delivery or pickup options that fit their schedule — and we’re thrilled to bring this new, convenient option to communities across the Phoenix and Tucson areas.”

Customers can shop Bashas’ on Amazon by visiting amazon.com/bashas’ or using the Amazon shopping app. Grocery delivery and pickup are available at four Bashas’ store locations in Phoenix, Tempe, Tucson, and Scottsdale. For a limited time, all customers can enjoy free delivery on orders over $25, and Prime members receive $15 off their first order of $60 or more with code BASHAS15.

This launch demonstrates Amazon’s commitment to growing collaborations with trusted regional grocers that give customers more choice in how they shop for groceries. Whether customers are shopping Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, or one of our grocery partners like Bashas’, they enjoy a familiar experience with one app and a singular relationship across Amazon, with extra benefits for Prime members. The addition of Bashas’ in Arizona continues to expand Amazon’s third-party grocery network, bringing more local favorites to customers nationwide.