Lunchbox and OPA! Partner to Redefine Marketplace Ordering for Restaurants

New integration offers a commission-free, first-party alternative to third-party marketplaces, helping restaurants keep more revenue, own guest data, and make ordering more affordable.



NEW YORK — A commission-free, first-party marketplace experience powered by Lunchbox and OPA!

Lunchbox, the enterprise restaurant technology platform, announced a new partnership with OPA!, a restaurant-first marketplace built to help brands retain control of their guest relationships, loyalty, and revenue. Together, the companies are introducing a new approach to marketplace ordering, one that prioritizes affordability, transparency, and ownership for restaurants and their guests.

A Commission-Free Marketplace

Through the partnership, Lunchbox brands can now appear on OPA!’s commission-free marketplace, giving guests the ability to order directly from their favorite restaurants, earn and redeem loyalty points, and enjoy the same branded experience they would find on a restaurant’s own app or website.

Unlike traditional third-party delivery platforms, orders placed on OPA! are ingested directly into Lunchbox’s API, allowing restaurants to avoid inflated pricing and excessive marketplace fees. All guest and order data, from purchase behavior to loyalty engagement, flows back to the restaurant, ensuring operators fully own their customer relationships.

OPA! also keeps loyalty perfectly in sync. Points earned through OPA! orders instantly reflect in each brand’s existing loyalty program, creating a seamless experience for guests while reinforcing long-term brand relationships. “Most restaurants already have the tech – OPA! simply connects it,” said Charran Harrichand, Chief Product Officer at OPA!. “Together with Lunchbox, we’re helping restaurants grow through first-party marketplaces instead of third-party delivery apps.”

Restoring Value to Ordering

Island Fin Poké is the first Lunchbox-powered brand now live on the OPA! marketplace, giving guests a more affordable way to order directly, earn rewards, and skip hidden fees while allowing the brand to preserve margin and maintain control.

The partnership highlights a shared mission between Lunchbox and OPA!: to make digital ordering more economical, accessible, and valuable. As marketplace fees continue to rise and consumers are increasingly asked to finance everyday meals, Lunchbox and OPA! are bringing attention to a growing industry challenge and offering technology that helps restore transparency and value to the ordering experience.

Special thanks to Paul Zarmati, Head of Product at Lunchbox, for guiding the integration, and to James Walker, CEO of Lunchbox, for continuing to build partnerships that deliver meaningful value to restaurants and their guests.

About Lunchbox

Lunchbox is the premier restaurant technology solution for enterprise brands, enabling them to scale their digital presence efficiently. With a suite of products specializing in app and web ordering, catering, order aggregation, guest engagement, marketing, and an open API platform, Lunchbox empowers over 5,000+ restaurant locations nationwide, including Firehouse Subs, Pei Wei, BRIX Holdings, and Clean Juice. For more information, visit www.lunchbox.io.

About OPA!

OPA! is a restaurant-first marketplace designed to make food ordering more affordable, transparent, and accessible. By connecting directly into restaurants’ existing technology stacks, OPA! enables commission-free ordering, seamless loyalty integration, and fair pricing, helping brands keep more revenue while giving guests a better experience. OPA! is built to challenge the status quo of high-fee marketplaces and bring value back to everyday dining. Learn more at opalinkapp.com.