SIAL Paris 2026: All Systems Go for the Biggest Global Food Event

With nine months to go before its opening, SIAL Paris 2026 is already demonstrating solid commercial momentum. The next edition of the world’s largest food show, which will be held from October 17 to 21, 2026, in Paris Nord Villepinte, is already shaping up to be a strategic highlight for the agri-food sectors. It will be driven by vibrant global discussions and by its role as a benchmark platform for French companies looking to enter the international arena.

A significant uptick in sales

To date, 260,000 m2 of exhibition area has already been sold, an increase of 16% compared to the previous event at the same point in time. These figures reaffirm exhibitors’ drive and willingness to seize every opportunity that SIAL Paris offers them. Several sectors are already almost full.

For example, the savory and delicatessen, poultry, cold cuts, and meat, grains and pulses, and fruits & vegetables sectors have very high occupancy rates and waiting lists are already in place.

At this rate, SIAL Paris is set to welcome more than 8,000 exhibitors (compared to 7,500 in 2024), confirming its enduring appeal to all players in the industry and its position as a global leader.

Alongside the very high occupancy rates in these sectors, SIAL Paris 2026 is also recording a strong recruitment focus across several sectors. For example, the multi-product grocery store, sweet products, frozen foods, and beverages sectors are all attracting the most new exhibitors, helping to update and expand the offering on display.

Driving sectors and an offering in line with market developments

SIAL Paris 2026 is also continuing to adapt its layout to reflect new consumer habits and buyer expectations, with a hall entirely dedicated to snacking and delicatessen products. This change is designed to improve the clarity of the offering and enhance the effectiveness of the visitor experience.

The 2026 edition will also be marked by new experience-based events linked to bakery goods and pizza.

An increasingly strategic international showcase

SIAL Paris reaffirms its status as a global platform for agri-food discussions. To date, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Greece, and of course France make up the top 5 exhibiting countries, demonstrating a strong commitment from Europe’s major exporting nations.

In a context where opportunities for development are increasingly international in focus, the strong response from global players positions SIAL Paris as a key event for French companies seeking new growth opportunities.

France at SIAL Paris 2026: facing increased competition and growth opportunities

As the host country, France naturally ranks among the top five exhibiting nations. However, its position is being strongly challenged by countries that have understood that exports are an important factor in maintaining their autonomy in their domestic markets, and this is particularly true of Italy and Spain.

Île-de-France, Hauts-de-France, Brittany, Pays de la Loire, and Normandy are the top five French regions currently represented at the show.

Beyond their ability to bring their pavilions to life throughout SIAL Paris, these regions stand out for their commitment to showcasing innovation and supporting companies in their development strategies, especially internationally. Some are rolling out initiatives to assist with this process, like Hauts-de-France with its regional innovation contest Food Creativ, or Île-de-France, whose AgroAlia program organizes discussions and talks with local businesses. Working closely with the regions, SIAL Paris intends to highlight these collective initiatives and approaches, including through SIAL for Change, one of the platforms at the event.

By mobilizing all key players in the sector—the Ministry of Agriculture, Agri-Food, and Food Sovereignty, ANIA, La Coopération Agricole, Business France, and interprofessional organizations—SIAL Paris is committed to creating the conditions needed to help French companies develop internationally.

Nine months before it opens, SIAL Paris 2026 is showing very positive signs, confirming its position as a major global food event. Already, 260,000 m2 has been sold (up 16% compared to the previous edition), with several sectors close to saturation and more than 8,000 exhibitors expected. The 2026 edition boasts an offering in total alignment with market developments, including a hall dedicated to snacking and catering products and new events centered around baking and pizza. With a strong international focus, the trade show brings together major exporting countries and serves as a strategic lever for French companies’ export development, working closely with regions and institutional players in the sector.

ABOUT SIAL PARIS

Organized by Comexposium, SIAL Paris is the world’s largest food trade show, with 8,000 exhibitors expected to attend and 400,000 products on display. Every two years, this business-generating event offers a unique insight into the trends and opportunities in the sector. The event is part of SIAL Network, the world’s largest network of food and beverage trade shows, which brings together 17,000 exhibitors and 700,000 professionals from 205 countries through eleven regular events (SIAL Paris, SIAL Canada in Montreal and Toronto, SIAL China in Shanghai and Guangzhou, SIAL lnterfood in Jakarta, SIAL India in Mumbai, Food & Drinks Malaysia by SIAL in Kuala Lumpur, Gourmet Selection by SIAL, Salon du Fromage et des Produits Laitiers, and Djazagro in Algiers). The next edition of SIAL Paris will take place from October 17 to 21, 2026, in Paris Nord Villepinte. www.sialparis.fr