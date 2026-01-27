A New Era Begins: Southeastern Grocers is now The Winn-Dixie Company

A defining move forward for a century-old brand built on neighborhood service and value

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Southeastern Grocers officially becomes The Winn-Dixie Company, uniting the organization and its stores under the name generations of families know and trust. It’s a bold next step for a century-old brand, focused on strengthening neighborhoods, delivering standout value and service and showing up for the communities that have long called Winn-Dixie their hometown grocer. As part of this transformation, the company is also introducing a refreshed Winn-Dixie brand, designed to feel more modern, confident and connected to the way families shop today.

Winn-Dixie’s story is rooted in Florida, its historic home state. For more than a century, Winn-Dixie has earned its place as a trusted neighborhood grocer by building lasting relationships with customers and communities. That legacy, combined with a relentless commitment to helping nourish neighbors every day, sets the course for The Winn-Dixie Company as it invests in stores, value and the shopping experience customers count on.

Anthony Hucker, Chairman and CEO of The Winn-Dixie Company, said, “This is a defining moment—more than a name change, it proudly declares who we are and where we’re headed. Winn-Dixie has been part of feeding families and enriching communities for generations. Becoming The Winn-Dixie Company brings a deeply rooted company name behind our shared purpose of empowering people to feed and enrich their communities. We’re investing with intention—opening new stores, refreshing existing ones and elevating the products our customers know and love—while maintaining our commitment to value and quality.”

The Winn-Dixie Company’s renewed focus is already showing up in tangible ways across Florida:

Refreshed Winn-Dixie brand and customer experience: Winn-Dixie is rolling out a modernized visual identity, including a refined logo, brighter and more contemporary color schemes and a new tagline— “Bring Home More Good.” The tagline reflects the grocer’s commitment to helping customers bring home more value, more great-tasting food and more of what matters most for their families. The refreshed brand also introduces a sweet-and-sassy tone of voice that comes to life across marketing channels, from brand-new TV commercials to a more playful and locally engaged social media presence.

Winn-Dixie is rolling out a modernized visual identity, including a refined logo, brighter and more contemporary color schemes and a new tagline— "Bring Home More Good." The tagline reflects the grocer's commitment to helping customers bring home more value, more great-tasting food and more of what matters most for their families. The refreshed brand also introduces a sweet-and-sassy tone of voice that comes to life across marketing channels, from brand-new TV commercials to a more playful and locally engaged social media presence.

New stores and growth momentum: In December, Winn-Dixie opened a new store in Williston, just 43 days after acquiring the location from Hitchcock's Markets, bringing the company's modernized concept to a community it has long served. Two additional former Hitchcock's locations in Alachua and Keystone Heights will convert to the new Winn-Dixie format and open in 2026, further strengthening the grocer's presence in its home state.

Refreshed stores and upgraded experiences: In November, Winn-Dixie celebrated the grand reopening of its newly remodeled St. Cloud store, bringing a more modern, locally relevant shopping experience focused on value, convenience and service. The company is also introducing new customer conveniences and partnerships, including third-party online grocery delivery and return kiosks

More of what customers love: The company continues to expand its Own Brand offerings while building on customer favorites. Winn-Dixie's iconic Lip Lickin' Chicken now features a bold new look, delivering the same craveable flavor customers know and love. The refreshed look reinforces the grocer's commitment to delicious food and prices customers can feel good about.

And this is only the beginning. With remodels underway and more planned, customers will continue to see The Winn-Dixie Company take shape in real time, with modern new stores, the value they expect and more of the products they know and love—all in a convenient shopping experience that earns the neighborhood trip again and again.

About The Winn-Dixie Company

The Winn-Dixie Company, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a trusted neighborhood grocer with deep roots across Florida and southern Georgia. Building on more than a century of legacy, the company is shaping the future of neighborhood grocery through continued store investments, innovative formats and a seamless omnichannel experience that delivers exceptional value both in stores and online. Guided by its purpose to feed and enrich the communities it serves, The Winn-Dixie Company is known for exceptional service and locally authentic stores. The grocer is committed to offering fresh, high-quality products and meaningful value through its nationally recognized Winn-Dixie Rewards program.. For more information, please visit www.winndixie.com.

About Winn-Dixie

Founded in 1925, Winn-Dixie is a trusted neighborhood grocer serving communities across Florida and southern Georgia. A subsidiary of The Winn-Dixie Company, Winn-Dixie operates locally authentic neighborhood grocery and liquor stores, complemented by convenient online grocery delivery. For more information, please visit www.winndixie.com.

