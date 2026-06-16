Wonderful Halos and POM Wonderful Winners of 2026 Best Snack Awards

Wonderful Halos mandarins and POM Wonderful Pomegranate Arils have been selected as winners of Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Best Snack Awards!

Wonderful Halos won in the Produce category for the second consecutive year, highlighting Halos as an easy-win snack that is sweet, seedless and easy-to-peel. In fact, Halos is the most productive mandarin brand on-shelf, with the highest dollar velocity in the category and 2X higher velocity vs. private label.

POM Wonderful’s sweet, tart, and ready-to-eat Pomegranate Arils won in the Produce category for the fourth year in a row. This comes on the heels of an incredible POM Arils season with a 39% increase in dollar sales, driving double digit arils category growth.

Good Housekeeping’s annual Best Snack Awards spotlight the most innovative snacks in the food industry that meet top-notch nutritional standards, including limits on calories, sugar, and sodium per serving.

To identify the standout products, the magazine’s team of registered dietitians and culinary experts carefully evaluated hundreds of snacks, reviewing ingredient lists, nutrition facts, packaging claims, and flavor profiles.

Consumer testers also contributed valuable feedback, assessing taste and providing real-world insights to help determine the winners.