Te Mata Exports Rebrands to MG Group Exports to Reflect Global Scale

Te Mata Exports, a leading name in Southern Hemisphere fresh produce, announced it is rebranding to MG Group Exports.

The new identity more closely aligns the business with its majority shareholder, Market Gardeners Limited, a New Zealand grower owned-co operative which trades as the MG Group.

The announcement comes as MG Group Exports expands its global footprint, including the establishment of a new team in the USA. This complements its existing New Zealand and Australian operations, alongside teams based in Japan and Vietnam.

The USA based team will strengthen the company’s reach, diversify its product range, and enhance support for growers and customers through exports from North and South America.

MG Group Exports CEO Sarah McCormack said the rebrand signals both continuity and growth.

“Transitioning to MG Group Exports is a natural evolution for our business,” says Sarah McCormack. “Te Mata Exports has built a strong reputation on trusted relationships and delivering high quality produce to international markets. Our new name better reflects our position within the MG Group and signals our collective strength to the global market.”

“Our expansion into the USA, alongside our wider global presence, significantly increases our ability to supply and support customers year round. It also creates new opportunities for our growers by diversifying markets and product range.”

McCormack said the refreshed identity better represents the business today.

“MG Group Exports reflects who we are now. A connected, global business, grounded in strong relationships and focused on delivering value for our growers and customers.”

The transition positions MG Group Exports to leverage its growing presence and market expertise. The business remains committed to its core categories, including apples, grapes, cherries and citrus, while using its expanded global network to increase the product range and deliver consistent, high quality service to international markets.

The MG Group Exports brand will be progressively rolled out across communications and materials in the coming days.