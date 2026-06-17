Summer Citrus from South Africa Helps Retailers Maintain Citrus Supply Through Summer

Import program complements domestic citrus production and maintains category continuity throughout the season.

CITRUSDAL, South Africa – Summer Citrus from South Africa (SCSA) announces its 2026 season is underway, with the first arrivals expected at U.S. ports this month. Approximately 170 containers, primarily Easy Peelers and some Navel Oranges, are scheduled to arrive during the early part of the season. The MSC Carmen will be the first direct vessel into Philadelphia, followed by weekly arrivals through both containerized shipments and dedicated conventional vessels.

“The port of Philadelphia is a critical point of entry for our fruit as many of our importers and repacking facilities are located in New York and Pennsylvania,” said Suhanra Conradie, CEO of Summer Citrus from South Africa. “Ensuring reliable shipping partnerships remains a top priority for the program, helping us maintain a steady supply throughout the season.”

Since October 2025, MSC has operated a standalone service between South Africa and the U.S., including a seasonal Philadelphia stop to support distribution throughout the Northeast. New this year, MSC vessels will add weekly stops into Savannah, Georgia, creating an additional entry point for fruit destined for the Southern U.S. market.

“The addition of Savannah expands our ability to serve customers in the south while providing greater flexibility across our supply chain,” said Suhanra Conradie, CEO of Summer Citrus from South Africa. “Our focus is on meeting the needs of importers and customers through efficient, reliable logistics solutions.”

Alongside its partnership with MSC, SCSA has renewed its agreement with Seatrade. The first conventional vessel under that program is expected to arrive in Philadelphia shortly after the Fourth of July holiday weekend, further supporting continuity of supply during the summer citrus season.

From a production perspective, the group expects lower volumes this year, especially with Navel Oranges, following the record-volume season in 2025 while continuing to match the available supply with the demand of the market. SCSA continues to follow its long-standing business model of aligning available supply with market demand to help support a balanced and sustainable program.

“It is important to acknowledge the amount of planning and coordination required to execute a program like this. Negotiations and planning workshops with shipping providers begin months before the season starts,” noted Conradie. “By March, retailers are typically ready to discuss imported citrus programs, and from that point forward we build our shipping plan and align all logistics partners to ensure consistent weekly shipments and arrivals throughout the season.”

Fruit quality also remains a primary focus. Only premium-quality citrus is selected for shipment to the U.S. market to help ensure a positive eating experience for consumers and continued confidence in the category.

While parts of South Africa experienced heavy rainfall during May, the impact on the Western Cape, the primary growing region supplying citrus to the U.S., has been manageable with lower volumes predicted for the 2026 season. Although weather-related conditions caused some minor supply chain delays, the group has maintained its planned volume projections for the season and made only limited adjustments to vessel schedules to keep shipments on track.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on citrus from South Africa, subscribe to the newsletter by filling out this form, or for more information, please visit www.summercitrus.com.

About Summer Citrus from South Africa (SCSA)

Summer Citrus from South Africa represents a group of South African citrus growers who consolidate their logistics, marketing, and sales efforts to bring the finest citrus fruit to market during the U.S. summer season. Established in 1999, the group provides Navels, Midknights, East Peelers, Star Ruby Grapefruit, and Cara-Cara oranges to the U.S. market. For more information about Summer Citrus from South Africa, visit www.summercitrus.com and visit the brand’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitterpages.

