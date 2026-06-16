Skylar Rae Cherry Season Returns

Wenatchee, WA — The wait is over! Skylar Rae® cherries, celebrated for unmatched sweetness and crunch, have officially returned, and this year’s crop is nothing short of exceptional. With outstanding quality and flavor, Skylar Rae® delivers a firm, crisp bite paired with unmatched sweetness to produce a remarkable cherry eating experience.

Known for their signature golden-red blush, Skylar Rae® cherries stand apart on sight alone. A distinctive “caramel glow,” presents a visual cue of extraordinary sweetness indicating peak ripeness. With brix levels higher than any other cherry variety, ranging from 23 to 27 at harvest, Skylar Rae® cherries offer a level of sweetness that is truly in a class of its own.

“Skylar Rae® cherries are simply bursting with flavor and produce an audible crunch when you bite into their firm, juicy skin,” said Rochelle Bohm, Vice President of Marketing at CMI Orchards. “The beautiful bicolored appearance of Skylar Rae® instantly catches your eye, but it’s their incredible sweetness and crunch that wins consumers over time and time again. The heartfelt backstory of the discovery of the variety also adds to the charm and uniqueness of Skylar Rae®.”

That story is as extraordinary as the cherry itself. The Toftness family had been farming cherries in Wenatchee, Washington for more than a decade when they suffered the unimaginable loss of their infant daughter, Skylar Rae. Around this time, while working in the family orchard on a day filled with patchy rain and sunshine, Skylar Rae’s grandpa looked up to the sky and saw a beautiful rainbow come down over the hill. Weaving through the orchard, he followed the rainbow to its end where he stumbled upon a cherry tree that was different from any other tree in his orchard, leading to the discovery of a brand-new cherry variety the family named in honor of sweet Skylar Rae.

With their unmatched sweetness, striking appearance, and meaningful story, Skylar Rae® cherries bring a new level of premium to one of the most profitable seasons in produce. But like all great things, they won’t last long, so don’t miss the chance to experience the cherry everyone is talking about! Picking now through the end of July, get them while you can.

For more information about Skylar Rae® cherries and availability, visit https://www.sweetskylarrae.com/