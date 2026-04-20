Oishii Unveils New Formats, Price Points, and Packaging, Expanding How Consumers Experience Its Signature Berries

The company’s non-GMO, pesticide-free, year-round perfectly ripe berries are now offered in a variety of ways designed to sweeten everyday moments, from daily routines to more elevated occasions.

Jersey City, NJ — Oishii, the company behind the world’s largest indoor vertical Smart Farm™, announced the introduction of new formats, price points, and packaging for its signature, non-GMO, pesticide-free berries. Rolling out to all U.S. retailers, these updates create more ways for consumers to experience Oishii, while continuing to deliver the year-round peak ripeness, consistency, and flavor the brand is known for.

Oishii’s signature varietals remain at the heart of its offerings, including the Omakase Berry, known for its sweet flavor, creamy texture, and fragrant aroma; the Koyo Berry, meaning “elated,” with a bright aroma, refreshing sweetness, and slightly firm texture; and the Nikko Berry, meaning “sunshine,” with a crisp texture, lively tartness, and balanced sweetness. While the berries themselves and the brand’s quality standards remain unchanged, the way they are offered is evolving. The new Premium and Reserve Grade selections are designed to reflect different moments and uses, showing up across how consumers shop, snack, and enjoy, with Premium Berries suited for daily enjoyment and Reserve Berries for more elevated or special occasions.

Together, these are designed to make it easier for consumers to choose Oishii in more ways throughout the day, as outlined below:

Reserve Grade Strawberry Bento Box ($4.99 SRP | 3 oz) – Oishii’s lowest price point ever. Ripe and ready to eat, this format features hearty, bright, and juicy berries arranged in a balanced ring, offering a quick, nourishing lift for on-the-go snacking, lunch, or a midday reset

Oishii’s lowest price point ever. Ripe and ready to eat, this format features hearty, bright, and juicy berries arranged in a balanced ring, offering a quick, nourishing lift for on-the-go snacking, lunch, or a midday reset Premium Grade Koyo Berries ($7.99 SRP | 4.2 oz) – The lowest Koyo Berry price to date offered in an everyday format, this varietal is well suited for breakfast, snacking, and daily routines

The lowest Koyo Berry price to date offered in an everyday format, this varietal is well suited for breakfast, snacking, and daily routines Premium Grade Nikko Berries ($7.99 SRP | 7.5oz) – Presented in Oishii’s stay-fresh top-seal packaging, introduced in March 2026 and designed to maintain freshness while using significantly less plastic, this format is designed for cooking, baking, or enjoying straight from the tray

Presented in Oishii’s stay-fresh top-seal packaging, introduced in March 2026 and designed to maintain freshness while using significantly less plastic, this format is designed for cooking, baking, or enjoying straight from the tray Reserve Grade Koyo Berries ($9.99 SRP | 6 oz) – Now 40% more berries for the existing price, this offering is suited for sharing, entertaining, or bringing a more elevated experience to the table

Now 40% more berries for the existing price, this offering is suited for sharing, entertaining, or bringing a more elevated experience to the table Reserve Grade Mini Berries ($9.99 SRP | 4.2 oz) – A smaller-format offering designed for grazing, topping desserts, or adding a vibrant accent to charcuterie boards or cocktails

A smaller-format offering designed for grazing, topping desserts, or adding a vibrant accent to charcuterie boards or cocktails Reserve Grade Omakase Berry ($11.99 SRP | 4.2 oz) – Oishii’s original varietal, designed for special occasions and now distinguished by a gold stripe within the lineup

Since introducing the Omakase Berry in 2018, Oishii has expanded its varietals, focusing on highlighting what makes each distinct. The Koyo Berry (2023) and Nikko Berry (2025), introduced more approachable expressions of fruit for everyday enjoyment, while expanding the way the brand shows up in retail through more versatile formats, pack sizes, and packaging innovations. Building on this evolution, Oishii is now creating more ways for each varietal to be experienced and providing more options for consumers to meet them where they are at.

“From the beginning, our focus has been on cultivating exceptional strawberry varietals with uniquely delicious and distinctive flavor profiles,” said Hiroki Koga, Co-Founder and CEO of Oishii. “As our offerings continue to expand and more people are discovering Oishii, we’re seeing our berries become a natural part of everyday moments—whether as a quick treat, something to share, or a more intentional indulgence. This next step in our packaging evolution is exciting because it allows us to offer even more ways to experience Oishii, while maintaining the same uncompromising standards we’ve always held.”

As Oishii continues to grow, it remains focused on building on this foundation, following recent updates such as the introduction of its Nikko Berry stay-fresh top-seal packaging—reducing plastic use by 80% while increasing pack size and customer value—alongside future innovations across varietals, formats, and farming methods that continue to push what’s possible in indoor vertical farming. This next chapter reflects a broader vision for how its berries can show up in people’s lives, while continuing to bring new offerings to consumers that celebrate the flavor, care, and experience they’ve come to expect from the brand.

Oishii products are available at more than 300 retail locations across the U.S., including select Whole Foods Market stores and regional specialty retailers. To find Oishii near you, visit www.oishii.com and use the store locator for the most up-to-date availability.

About Oishii

Oishii (which means “delicious” in Japanese) is the innovative company behind the world’s largest indoor vertical Smart Farm™. On a mission to transform the agriculture industry through the power of smart farming, Oishii harmoniously marries nature with state-of-the-art technology to create the ideal elements—rain, air, heat, light, nourishment and natural bee pollination—for growing in-season produce all year round. Oishii’s beloved Omakase, Koyo and Nikko Berries are grown in pesticide-free smart farms in the U.S. and proudly bear the Non-GMO Project Verified seal. Founded in 2016, Oishii’s investors include SPARX Group, NTT, Yaskawa, McWin Capital Partners and Resilience Reserve. Oishii was recognized as one of Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies” in 2022. For more information, visit www.oishii.com.

