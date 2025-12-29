Icon of Philadelphia Market, Richard A. Nardella, Passes Away

Beloved Philadelphia wholesaler Richard A. Nardella, of Woolwich Twp., NJ, passed away on December 10, 2025 at age 83. A self-made businessman, he was the former owner of Nardella Wholesale and Fruit Inc. on the Philadelphia Wholesale Produce Market. Born in Philadelphia to the late Anthony Nardella Sr. and Adele (nee Elisii), he graduated from Bishop Neumann High School Class of 1959. He served in the U.S. Army as a paramedic, was very patriotic and loved his country. He earned a business degree from St. Joseph’s University in food marketing and then launched his wholesale business, creating a legacy for his family’s future. He was a devoted Catholic, member of the Masons and Shriners, and a leader, contributor, and benefactor to many business and service organizations. He was also a past member of the Mummers and played the accordion and organ.

During his lifetime, he was recognized by the Korean-American Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Association of Philadelphia for his commitment to their community, and for his charitable work by Philabundance, Little Sisters of the Poor, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and Philadelphia Eagles Autism Foundation. He also received a U.S. Army medal during his service for his bravery as an army paramedic.

His family was of extreme importance to him and he was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren’s accomplishments. Husband of the late Judith M. Nardella (nee Decker), he is survived by his daughter, Dana Durante and her husband, John; grandchildren, Kristina McLean and her husband, Ed, Richard Durante and his wife, Ashley, Francis McDonald III, Megan Burkholder and her husband, Lee, and Serina Durante; great grandchildren, Bennett Durante, Olivia McLean, Brooklyn Burkholder, and Juliet McLean; and his brother, Anthony Nardella Jr. and his wife, Patricia. He was predeceased by his daughter, Judy A. McDonald-Dunn and her husband, Ronald Dunn Sr., his grandson, Michael McDonald, and his brother, Francis Nardella.