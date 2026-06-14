Lori Anne Peaches Return to Retail Nationwide for the Summer Season

Premium South Carolina peaches from Titan Farms are now available at select retailers, including Sprouts Farmers Market, for the first time

Ridge Spring, SC — Titan Farms is thrilled to announce the return of its premium Lori Anne peaches, now arriving at retail locations nationwide for the summer season. Known for their exceptional flavor, careful selection, and heartfelt story, Lori Anne peaches continue to represent the very best of Titan Farms’ commitment to quality and tradition.

For many, peaches are more than just a summer fruit—they are a memory. That sense of nostalgia and simple enjoyment is at the heart of the Lori Anne brand. Named after Co-Owner Lori Anne Carr, these peaches have been cultivated for over a decade with an unwavering focus on taste and consistency. Each piece of fruit is grown in the rich soil of South Carolina, where warm days and humid nights help develop the sweetness and juiciness that define the eating experience. The peaches stay on the tree longer than most, ensuring they are incredibly juicy when picked. From there, every peach is hand-harvested with care, carefully selected to meet the brand’s premium standard.

“Every year, I look forward to getting back into stores and connecting directly with shoppers,” said Lori Anne Carr, Co-Owner of Titan Farms. “Lori Anne peaches are incredibly special to me. They represent family, tradition, and the joy of sharing something truly delicious. Being able to share that story in person, along with tips, recipes, and inspiration, is something I cherish.”

Throughout the season, Lori Anne Carr will once again visit select retail partners for in-store appearances, offering shoppers a chance to learn more about the fruit, how to enjoy it at its peak, and the story behind the name.

According to the CEO and owner of Titan Farms, Chalmers Carr, the care that goes into Lori Anne peaches is what sets them apart.

“This is a peach that means a great deal to me personally,” said Carr. “We are incredibly selective. Only the top portion of our crop earns the Lori Anne name. From how it is grown to how it is picked and packed, every step is done with the intention to deliver the best possible flavor and eating experience.”

Shoppers can find Lori Anne peaches at select retailers, including Harps Food Stores, Central Market, Dorothy Lane Market, Fresh Thyme Market, Lunds & Byerly’s, Harris Teeter, Wegmans, Rouses Markets, and, new this year, Sprouts Farmers Market.

As summer unfolds, Titan Farms invites consumers and retail partners alike to celebrate the season with a peach that delivers not only on taste, but also on story, care, and tradition.

Visit titanfarms.com/ourbrands/loriannepeaches/ to learn more about Lori Anne peaches.

About Titan Farms

Founded in 1999 by Chalmers and Lori Anne Carr, Titan Farms has grown into one of the nation’s leading growers, packers, and shippers of fresh peaches and vegetables. Committed to delivering exceptional quality, the company maintains rigorous standards to ensure its produce consistently reflects freshness and excellence. Today, Titan Farms stands as the largest peach grower on the East Coast, with more than 6,200 acres of peaches, along with 250 acres of bell peppers and 350 acres of broccoli. The family-run operation’s continued growth is strengthened by a seasoned workforce, with many long-tenured employees serving as a cornerstone of Titan Farms’ success.