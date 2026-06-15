Local Bounti Launches Distribution at Harris Teeter Across Entire Footprint

Six-SKU Rollout Brings Local Bounti’s Locally Grown Greens to One of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic’s Premier Fresh-Food Retailers



HAMILTON, Mont. — Local Bounti Corporation (NYSE: LOCL) (“Local Bounti” or the “Company”), a breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company, announced the commercial launch of a six-SKU assortment of its locally grown leafy greens at Harris Teeter, a leading Southeast and Mid-Atlantic grocer. The rollout spans the retailer’s entire footprint of more than 250 stores, deepening Local Bounti’s presence across the region and further improving its channel mix.

“Harris Teeter has built its reputation on a genuine love of fresh food and a deep connection to the neighborhoods it serves – values that closely mirror our own,” said Kathleen Valiasek, President and CEO of Local Bounti. “A placement of this scale with a blue-chip retail partner is a powerful endorsement of both our product quality and our locally grown model. Harris Teeter shoppers expect the very best in fresh, and we’re honored to share the shelves with local farmers, and proud to deliver greens that reach the shelf with exceptional quality, flavor, and shelf life.”

Harris Teeter is widely recognized for the way it merchandises perishables, from its signature Farmers Market presentation to a strategy of premiumization across its fresh departments and full-service counters, as well as for its tangible support of hand-picked, locally-grown produce. That emphasis on quality makes the retailer a natural home for Local Bounti’s greens, which are grown using the Company’s patented Stack & Flow Technology® and reach the shelf with the freshness and extended shelf life that fresh-focused shoppers seek.

For more than 65 years, Harris Teeter, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co., has enriched lives – one meal, one family, one associate, and one community at a time. Guided by its “In Food With Love” brand promise and its identity as a neighborhood market, Harris Teeter is headquartered in Matthews, North Carolina and employs 36,000 valued associates across more than 250 stores and 85 fuel centers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida, and the District of Columbia.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti is redefining indoor farming with an innovative method – its patented Stack & Flow Technology® – that significantly improves crop turns, increases output and improves unit economics. Local Bounti operates advanced indoor growing facilities across the United States, servicing approximately 13,000 retail doors. Local Bounti grows healthy food utilizing a hybrid approach that integrates the best attributes of controlled environment agriculture with natural elements. Local Bounti’s sustainable growing methods are better for the planet, using 90% less land and 90% less water than conventional farming methods. With a mission to ‘revolutionize agriculture, ensuring accessibility to fresh, sustainable, locally grown produce and nourishing communities everywhere for generations to come,’ Local Bounti’s food is fresher, more nutritious, and lasts longer than traditional agriculture. To find out more, visit localbounti.com or follow Local Bounti on LinkedIn for the latest news and developments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of terms such as “expect,” “will,” “continue,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “should,” “is to be,” or similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding product distribution and channel mix. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied in this press release. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: Local Bounti’s ability to continue as a going concern and the risk that Local Bounti will fail to obtain additional necessary capital when needed on acceptable terms or at all; Local Bounti’s ability to generate significant revenue; restrictions and covenants contained in Local Bounti’s debt facility agreements with Cargill Financial Services International, Inc. and Local Bounti’s ability to comply therewith; the risk that the concentrated ownership of our common stock will prevent other stockholders from influencing significant decisions; the risk that Local Bounti may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that Local Bounti could fail to effectively manage its future growth; Local Bounti’s ability to complete the build out of its current or additional facilities in the future; Local Bounti’s reliance on third parties for construction, the risk of delays relating to material delivery and supply chains, and fluctuating material prices; Local Bounti’s ability to scale its operations and decrease its cost of goods sold over time; the potential for damage to or problems with Local Bounti’s facilities; the impact that current or future acquisitions, investments or expansions of scope of existing relationships have on Local Bounti’s business, financial condition, and results of operations; unknown liabilities that may be assumed in acquisitions; Local Bounti’s ability to attract and retain qualified employees; Local Bounti’s ability to develop and maintain its brand or brands; Local Bounti’s ability to achieve its sustainability goals; Local Bounti’s ability to maintain its company culture or focus on its vision as it grows; Local Bounti’s ability to execute on its growth strategy; the risk of diseases and pests destroying crops; Local Bounti’s ability to compete successfully in the highly competitive markets in which it operates; Local Bounti’s ability to defend itself against intellectual property infringement claims or other litigation; Local Bounti’s ability to effectively integrate the acquired operations of any CEA or similar operations which it acquires into its existing operations; changes in consumer preferences, perception, and spending habits in the food industry; the risk that seasonality may adversely impact Local Bounti’s results of operations; Local Bounti’s ability to repay, refinance, restructure, or extend its indebtedness as it comes due; Local Bounti’s ability to comply with the continued listing requirements of the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) or timely cure any noncompliance thereof; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time, including those under “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Statements” in Local Bounti’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026, as supplemented by other reports and documents Local Bounti files from time to time with the SEC. Local Bounti cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive and cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Local Bounti does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.