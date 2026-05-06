The Little Potato Company Expands Focus in Foodservice with Dedicated Division to Support Operators

Edmonton, Canada — The Little Potato Company, the number one Little Potato brand in North America, is expanding its focus in foodservice with the introduction of The Little Potato Company Food Service Solutions, a dedicated division designed to better support operators across key segments. The move marks a significant step in the company’s continued growth, bringing added resources, visibility, and expertise to the channel.

“Our focus is on creating confidence for food operators, we make it easier for operators to deliver great food, every time,” said Sanford Gleddie, EVP, Sales, Marketing and Business Development at The Little Potato Company. “Foodservice customers operators can count on consistency with Little Potatoes; reliable quality with uniform sizing, easy prep that works for all skill levels, a versatile product that works across the entire menu and year-round supply of potatoes grown by family farms across North America.”

A Little Potatoes Portfolio for Versatile Foodservice Needs

The new division will support customers across limited and full-service restaurants, retail, and hospitality, with additional focus on healthcare, education, and other institutional segments over time.

The Little Potato Company’s Foodservice Solution’s portfolio includes:

Fresh Little Potatoes in larger pack sizes (4 x 10 lb bags, 25 lb cases and 50 lb cases): Little Yellows, Little Reds, Little Trios, Little Purely Purples and Little Fingerlings

Sous-vide products available exclusively through foodservice

Whole or sliced for efficiency, ease of use, and taste, Little Potatoes help operators reduce prep time, streamline kitchen operations, and maintain consistency across menus and dayparts. Products are consistently uniform in size, cook to the same level every time and require no peeling, helping operators manage food cost and waste. Sous-vide options are ready in as little as two minutes, requiring no specialized skills or training. From package to plate, the offering helps to simplify back-of-house operations while delivering consistent flavor and presentation as a backbone for more innovative creations.

Grown and Packaged for Consistency, Efficiency, and Value Creation

This focus comes amid broader shifts in the foodservice landscape, where operators are balancing labor pressures, rising costs, and increasing demand for fresh, high-quality ingredients. Little Potatoes offer a versatile solution that can be used across a range of applications and menu occasions, with minimal additional ingredients or preparation required, keeping final plated costs lower.

The Little Potato Company currently distributes its foodservice products through major partners including Sysco and Gordon Food Service, as well as Restaurant Depot, with continued expansion underway.

As part of its growing commitment to foodservice, the company is also developing an integrated platform that will include expanded digital resources, product information, and culinary inspiration tailored to operator needs.

For more information about The Little Potato Company’s foodservice offerings, visit https://www.littlepotatoes.com/food-service/.

About The Little Potato Company

The Little Potato Company passionately focuses only on Little Potatoes. For 30 years, the entrepreneurial company has been the leader in the breeding, growing, and marketing of proprietary Little Potatoes. A delicious, fresh whole food grown on family farms, the company’s proprietary colorful Little Potatoes are available in produce sections across the U.S. and Canada. These popular Little Potatoes are sold pre-washed with no peeling required and can be cooked in just 5 minutes. Founded by CEO Angela Santiago and her father, the family-owned company is dedicated to product innovation and bringing excitement to the potato category and bringing confidence to busy food operators. For recipe ideas and inspiration, visit LittlePotatoes.com or on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Pinterest @LittlePotatoCo.