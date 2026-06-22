Healthy Family Project Unites Food, Wellness to Support Military Families

ORLANDO, Florida – Healthy Family Project has launched its 2026 Fueling Military Families campaign, a multi-channel cause marketing initiative bringing together leading food and wellness brands to support military families through nutrition education, consumer engagement, and charitable giving benefiting Our Military Kids.

Running June 18 through July 16, the month-long campaign combines recipe content, registered dietitian expertise, digital media, social engagement, and national television exposure to connect families with healthy eating resources while raising awareness and funds for military children.

As the nation celebrates its 250th birthday, Fueling Military Families highlights the power of purpose-driven partnerships to honor military families while delivering meaningful consumer engagement around health, wellness, and community support.

“The success of Fueling Military Families is driven by partners who understand the value of combining purpose with consumer engagement,” said Tracy Shaw, Partnership Manager at Healthy Family Project. “By aligning brands around a shared mission, we’re able to create authentic connections with families, deliver valuable nutrition resources, and generate meaningful support for military children. It’s a model that demonstrates how purpose-driven partnerships can create measurable impact for both communities and brands.”

This year’s campaign is supported by CMI’s American Dream, Fairlife, Grimmway Farms & Tasteful Selections, Nasoya Pulmuone, RealSweet Vidalia Onions, Stonyfield Organic and Wonderful Pistachios. Together, campaign partners have committed $14,000 to Our Military Kids, funding more than 45 extracurricular activity grants that help military children participate in sports, arts, tutoring, and other enrichment programs.

Campaign activations include:

• A dedicated digital campaign hub featuring partner products, recipes, nutrition resources, and information about Our Military Kids

• Family-friendly, dietitian-approved recipes developed to help simplify summer meal planning

• A virtual cooking class exclusively for military families hosted by registered dietitian Gisela Bouvier for military families featuring campaign partner products and practical meal solutions

• National television coverage through syndicated broadcast segments hosted by Bouvier, extending campaign messaging and nutrition education to audiences across the country and on base

• Social media activations designed to engage consumers while amplifying the mission of supporting military families

The campaign reflects Healthy Family Project’s continued commitment to creating programs that connect brands and consumers through meaningful causes while delivering measurable community impact.

“Our Military Kids is proud to partner with Healthy Family Project and its generous campaign sponsors to support military children and families,” said Kara Dallman, Executive Director of Our Military Kids. “The grants funded through Fueling Military Families help children stay engaged in activities that build confidence, foster resilience, and create a sense of connection during some of the most challenging periods of military family life. Together, we’re investing in the well-being of the next generation.”

Since 2002, Healthy Family Project has raised more than $8 million to benefit children and families and has helped provide more than 25 million meals through hunger-relief initiatives across North America.

Families can learn more, access recipes, and support the campaign here.

About Healthy Family Project

Healthy Family Project believes in creating a healthier generation through cause marketing programs that inspire families to eat healthier and give back. Since its creation in 2002 by Shuman Farms, Healthy Family Project has raised more than $8 million to benefit children and families and provided more than 25 million meals through Feeding America. Through partnerships with retailers, brands, and nonprofit organizations, Healthy Family Project develops programs that connect healthy living with meaningful community impact. Learn more at healthyfamilyproject.com.

About Our Military Kids

Our Military Kids® is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit offering extracurricular activity awards to children ages 1-18 of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, or Veterans receiving care for combat-related injuries or illnesses. Learn more and apply at ourmilitarykids.org.