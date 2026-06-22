Edible Garden Advances Development of Prairie Hills Tetra Pak Facility

Nationally Recognized Food and Beverage Engineering Firm to Support Design and Development of Planned Webster City, Iowa Manufacturing Facility

BELVIDERE, N.J. — Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products announced that it has engaged Structura Architects, (‘Structura”), an architectural, engineering, and design firm with extensive experience supporting food and beverage manufacturing facilities, to support the development of the Company’s planned Prairie Hills Tetra Pak production facility in Webster City, Iowa. Structura has worked on a wide range of food processing and beverage manufacturing projects, including dairy, beverage, packaging, and processing facilities.

The engagement marks another significant milestone in Edible Garden’s strategic expansion into clean-label nutrition and ready-to-drink (“RTD”) beverages through its Farm-to-Formula® platform. Structura will provide facility planning, engineering, design, and project development services to support the build-out of the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, which is expected to serve as a cornerstone of the Company’s growing nutrition and beverage business. The firm’s experience designing and supporting complex food and beverage manufacturing operations is expected to help facilitate efficient project execution as development advances.

The Webster City facility is designed to support large-scale production of shelf-stable nutritional beverages utilizing advanced Tetra Pak processing and packaging technologies. The facility is expected to initially support significant private-label opportunities and is being developed with scalability in mind to accommodate future growth across multiple product categories.

“We are excited to partner with Structura as we continue advancing the development of our Prairie Hills facility,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “Their extensive experience in food and beverage facility design and project execution makes them an ideal partner as we move forward with this transformative initiative. This project represents a critical component of our long-term growth strategy and our commitment to delivering innovative, clean-label nutritional products to consumers nationwide. Our vision is to create a world-class manufacturing platform that combines innovation, sustainability, and operational excellence, and the addition of Structura to our development team further strengthens our ability to execute on that vision and positions us for the next phase of growth.”

“We are excited to partner with Edible Garden on this project,” said Mark Soehnlen, Principal at Structura Architects. “Structura has supported the development of numerous food and beverage manufacturing facilities, including multiple facilities incorporating Tetra Pak processing and packaging systems. Our longstanding experience working with Tetra Pak and designing highly efficient production environments positions us well to help Edible Garden execute this important growth initiative.”

The Prairie Hills facility is expected to enhance Edible Garden’s manufacturing capabilities, improve supply chain efficiencies, and support growing demand for high-quality, sustainably produced nutritional beverages and wellness products. Designed for scalability and operational flexibility, the facility is expected to support future product expansion while positioning the Company for long-term growth. The project also advances Edible Garden’s sustainability objectives through efficient manufacturing processes designed to minimize waste and reduce environmental impact.

The Company expects to provide additional updates on key project milestones, construction progress, equipment installation, and anticipated production timelines as development progresses.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 6,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact. The Company is also expanding its Prairie Hills facility in Webster City, Iowa, into a dedicated ready-to-drink (RTD) clean nutrition manufacturing hub, supporting its Farm-to-Formula® strategy and its transformation into higher-margin, shelf-stable nutrition categories.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, is a multi-year participant in Walmart’s Project Gigaton and a Giga Guru designee and has received NRG’s Excellence in Energy Award for its commitment to measurable environmental performance and energy stewardship. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com .

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com .

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/