Nichols Farms Grows With Sprouts Farmers Markets Nationwide

Nichols’ complete organic line of pistachios to appear in all stores

HANFORD, CA. – Nichols Farms, the nation’s leading organic pistachio grower based in the San Joaquin Valley, announced Sprouts Farmers Market will carry its complete line of flavored pistachios beginning in April.

Nichols Farms’ organic line includes unique dry-roasted flavors such as Good Housekeeping award winners, Rosemary Garlic and Hot Honey, as well as Habanero Lime, and Maple Butter, in addition to the brand’s conventional flavor offerings including fan-favorite Cocoa Cookie, Garlic & Garden Herbs, Jalapeño Lime, and the classic Roasted with Sea Salt. Nichols Farms pistachios are roasted in small batches without added oils, ensuring a clean and crunchy snacking experience that preserves the natural richness of the California-grown nuts.

Rooted in sustainable, high-quality, health-focused products, the partnership between two industry-leading organizations has steadily grown over the past decade. Nichols Farms’ pistachios were first introduced in 2016 through Sprouts’ self-service bulk ingredient section, establishing a strong foundation for the relationship. Today, the assortment includes Nichols Farms’ full lineup of flavored kernel products, spanning both conventional and organic varieties.

“Sprouts Farmers Market is excited to partner with Nichols Farms,” says Senior Bulk Category Manager, Bill Falconer. “Nichols has the capability to drive organic growth in the industry and to provide Sprouts consumers with innovation and differentiation within the retail market. We are looking forward to future collaborations that provide Sprouts shoppers with better-for-you snacking opportunities.”

Sprouts is one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh and organic food in the nation, operating 480 stores across 25 states. Their rigorous product selection process focuses on carefully curating naturally better-for-you products with a focus on purpose-driven brands delivering the highest quality fresh and natural foods.

The expansion comes at a moment when Nichols Farms is experiencing a threefold increase in demand for its organic pistachios since their launch, reflecting a broader consumer shift toward natural, sustainably sourced snacks, with consumer demand for organics doubling that of overall marketplace growth, according to Organic Trade Association reports.

“This partnership has been sensational because Sprouts and Nichols share the same values of wellness and environmental stewardship,” said Joe Wodyka, VP of Sales and Marketing at Nichols Farms. “Our expanded distribution is a testament to the trust we have built over the years and underscores our respective dedication to quality. By aligning with a grocer that prioritizes consciously sourced, nutritious produce, we are making it easier than ever for health-conscious consumers to access our products.”

About Nichols Farms

Since 1961, Nichols Farms has tilled the fertile soil of the San Joaquin Valley in California to supply the highest quality pistachios to families across the nation. The Nichols are caretakers of the land and committed to sustainable agriculture- integrating water recycling, composting, and other resourceful practices into their farming- while generating onsite solar energy to power their operations. The farm’s organic pistachios have emerged as their singular product with a complete line of dry-roasted flavored varieties, including hot honey, habanero lime, maple butter, and rosemary garlic. Today, four generations of the Nichols Family work together to grow, process, package, and market pistachios to retailers across the nation. For more information visit nicholsfarms.com.