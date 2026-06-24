Crispy Green Expands Operations to Support Growth and Bring Fruit Snacks to More Families

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — Crispy Green, Inc., a leading provider of freeze-dried fruit snacks and maker of Crispy Fruit, has announced the expansion of its operations and the relocation of its headquarters to a new office in Fairfield, New Jersey.

Following several years of strong, sustained growth across supermarket and e-commerce channels, along with the brand’s recent expansion into foodservice and vending, Crispy Green® is scaling its operations to meet increasing demand.

To support this momentum, the company has secured an additional unit in a neighboring building, providing expanded warehouse capacity and a more thoughtfully designed office environment to support its growing team. The new space offers an improved layout that enhances collaboration, productivity, and day-to-day connectivity.

“This expansion marks an exciting new chapter in our growth and reflects the strong momentum behind our brand,” said Angela Liu, CEO of Crispy Green, Inc. “We embraced this opportunity to create a brighter, more vibrant, and more collaborative workplace. The new space is designed to bring people together, spark ideas, and support the energy and innovation that drive our team every day.”

Crispy Green’s® creative and innovative culture is the foundation behind its simple, fun, and convenient Crispy Fruit™ snacks—trusted and loved by families everywhere. Every product is rooted in the company’s passion for making real fruit more enjoyable and accessible for everyday moments. This commitment to quality, transparency, and wholesome ingredients continues to serve as the company’s north star as it grows.

Crispy Green® confirmed that its warehouse and fulfillment operations will remain fully active at its existing Fairfield location, ensuring uninterrupted service and consistency for retail and distribution partners.

The company encourages partners to refer to its official customer communications for additional details regarding the office relocation and ongoing operational updates.

About Crispy Green®

Crispy Green® has provided families with healthy snacks to fuel their active lifestyles for more than 20 years and is committed to Using Food as a Force for Good®. Crispy Green® delivers 100% pure fruit Crispy Fruit™ as a grab-and-go snack that satisfies and energizes without sacrificing taste, while also adding more fruit to the diet.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Fairfield, N.J., Crispy Fruit™ is the top-selling freeze-dried fruit snack in the U.S. The category-leading Crispy Fruit™ line of 100% pure, freeze-dried fruit is made from only the finest, non-GMO fruits with no added sugar (*not a reduced-calorie food).