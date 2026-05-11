Texas A&M Breaks Ground on New Meat Science and Technology Center

Leaders from Texas A&M AgriLife and The Texas A&M University System gathered May 4 to break ground for the new Meat Science and Technology Center, a $133.36 million project designed to modernize applied agricultural research, teaching and extension services.

The ceremony, held at 3844 Finfeather Road, marked the beginning of construction for an 85,600-square-foot facility, which will serve as the anchor for a future agriculture district on West Campus. The project follows a decision in March by The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents to keep the Meat Science and Technology Center on the main campus.

To read more, please visit Texas A&M Agrilife Today.