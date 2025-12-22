Rastelli’s Food Group Acquires

We’re proud to share that Rastelli’s Food Group has acquired select assets from C.W. Brown, LLC, including the iconic Botto’s® Genuine Italian Sausage brand and a long-term lease of their Mt. Royal, NJ manufacturing facility.



With over 138 years of tradition behind the Botto’s brand, we are honored to carry forward their legacy and integrate it into our own growing portfolio of premium retail offerings — from fresh sausages to fully cooked solutions.

As Ray Rastelli Jr. puts it: “The opportunity to expand our current retail meat offering and continue the tradition of the Botto’s brand is truly something to celebrate.”

