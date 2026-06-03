Pre Brands Unveils Redesigned Website, Driving Retail Accessibility and Multichannel Brand Consistency

New Digital Platform Enhances How Consumers Discover Grass-Fed Beef While Laying the Foundation for a More Connected, Content-Driven Brand Experience

Chicago, Ill. – Pre® Brands, one of the nation’s leading providers of grass-fed and grass-finished premium lean beef, announced the launch of its newly redesigned website, marking a significant evolution in how the brand connects with consumers, retailers, and partners across digital channels. The redesigned platform moves beyond a traditional e-commerce experience to a more immersive, content-driven destination designed to inspire meal discovery, strengthen brand storytelling, and improve product accessibility.

The new site offers a streamlined way to explore Pre’s grass-fed beef offerings, discover recipes, and locate products in nearby stores through an enhanced store locator. Beyond the consumer experience, the redesign reflects a broader digital transformation centered on unified branding, scalable content capabilities, and a modern infrastructure built to support evolving consumer expectations.

“This redesign is a major step in how Pre connects with our consumers and partners across every digital touchpoint,” said Nicole Schumacher, Chief Marketing Officer, Pre Brands. “It delivers a more intuitive experience that makes it easier to find our products and recipes, while giving us a stronger foundation to grow our brand voice and quickly add new features that keep pace with how our customers shop today.”

Key Enhancements:

A Unified Brand Experience Across Every Channel – The redesigned platform introduces a fully integrated brand system that ensures consistency across packaging, social media, advertising, and digital channels.

A Content-Driven Destination for Discovery and Inspiration – The new website shifts from transactional commerce to a content-first experience. Curated recipes, educational content, and brand storytelling work together to help consumers better understand grass-fed beef and find inspiration for everyday meals.

Improved Store Locator for Seamless Purchase Connection – An enhanced store locator makes it easier for consumers to find Pre products at retail locations nationwide.

Smarter Digital Foundation for Search, Content, and Customer Experience – The redesigned platform introduces infrastructure designed to support more advanced digital capabilities over time, including improved SEO and AI-assisted content discovery for recipes, blogs, and FAQs.

Pre Brands is also laying the groundwork for future enhancements, such as AI-enabled customer support tools designed to improve response times for common inquiries and streamline the consumer experience.

The new website reflects Pre’s continued investment in building a modern digital ecosystem that connects brand storytelling, consumer education, and retail accessibility. Experience the latest digital innovations and find your local Pre retailer at www.eatpre.com.

About Pre® Brands

Pre® Brands is one of the leading grass-fed and grass-finished premium lean beef proteins available nationwide at grocery, club, and e-commerce channels including Instacart and Amazon Fresh. Pre® beef is sourced from cattle in New Zealand and Australia and are 100 % pasture raised and grazed for their whole lives on lush nutrient-rich grasses in accordance with the strictest beef standards in the world. This commitment to a 100 % grass-fed and grass-finished, wet-aged process results in high-quality, great tasting lean beef products with transparency from pasture to package to plate. Pre®’s portfolio of products includes steaks, ground beef, marinades and seasonal items that have no added hormones, are Non-GMO Project verified, Halal compliant and Whole 30, Paleo and Keto certified. For more information, visit www.eatpre.com or follow @eatpre on Facebook and Instagram.

