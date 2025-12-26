Nevada Opens Doors For Local Meat Processing

The Nevada Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the Nevada State Meat and Poultry Inspection Program, a move that allows eligible establishments to process and sell meat within the state.

“Nevada’s livestock industry plays a vital role in the state’s agricultural landscape, primarily made up of family-owned and mid-sized operations across rural Nevada,” said NDA Director J.J. Goicoechea. “The Nevada State Meat and Poultry Inspection Program will offer new opportunities to these producers, improve Nevada’s supply chain, and increase access to truly locally grown and raised food in the state.”

The program is approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and ensures that all meat and poultry products meet safety, quality, and regulatory standards.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: 2 News Nevada