Mar-Jac Poultry Announces the Retirement of Richard Green After 40 Years of Distinguished Service

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Mar-Jac Poultry today announced the retirement of Richard Green, a respected leader whose long-standing service has played a meaningful role in the company’s growth and operational excellence. Green will officially retire on December 31, 2025, concluding a career marked by dedication, professionalism, and deep commitment to the Mar-Jac community.

During his tenure, Green contributed significantly to strengthening production operations, supporting workforce development, and fostering a culture rooted in integrity and teamwork. His leadership and day-to-day presence have made a lasting impact on colleagues across the organization.

“Richard has been a pillar of reliability and expertise within our company,” said Phillip Turner, GA Division Manager of Mar-Jac Poultry. “His commitment to quality, his mentorship, and his steady leadership have shaped our organization in countless positive ways. We are deeply grateful for his service and wish him a retirement filled with joy and well-earned rest.”

“Over the last forty years, Mar-Jac has been a home away from home for me”, said Richard Green. “There have been lots of wonderful memories made and everlasting friendships. I can’t thank everyone enough for allowing me to be a part of such a great company. In my humble opinion, Mar-Jac is by far the best in the industry. God bless you all.”

About Mar-Jac Poultry

Mar-Jac Poultry is a leading poultry production company headquartered in Gainesville, Georgia, serving customers throughout the United States and internationally. Since its founding in 1954, Mar-Jac has remained committed to producing high-quality poultry products while supporting the communities in which it operates.