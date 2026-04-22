Lifestyle Expert Justine Santaniello Shares Flavorful Pork Recipes Every Home Chef Needs

DES MOINES, Iowa — Shoppers want flavorful, budget-friendly meal options, and pork delivers both versatility and taste.

Pork offers home cooks a natural whole-food protein that packs big flavor. Through its Taste What Pork Can Do® campaign, the National Pork Board highlights ground pork as a tasty, versatile, and wallet-friendly powerhouse for any kitchen.

Pork-centered meals that any home chef can make range from quick weeknight sautés to slow-simmered comfort dishes, including:

Brown sugar pork burger with bacon onion jam

Egg roll in a bowl

Pasta Fagioli

For more information please visit: TasteWhatPorkCanDo.com

MORE ABOUT JUSTINE SANTANIELLO:

Multimedia lifestyle contributor, Justine Santaniello is a top authority for providing engaging content and innovative products. She has shared her tips and top product suggestions – otherwise known as her ‘Just Haves’ – regularly on Access Hollywood Live, Inside Edition, Fox & Friends, Yahoo!, Amazon Studios, FOX Business, and more. As the founder and creative director of JustHaves.com, Justine is a go-to media and consumer resource for anything and everything related to style, beauty, gifting, entertaining and beyond. Known for her conversational and engaging commentary, Justine has made over 1,000 TV appearances on NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, CW, WE, The Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, and QVC. You can see Justine regularly, hosting her nationally syndicated show Lifestyle Today.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/national-pork-board/9384351-en-national-pork-board-affordable-flavorful-recipes-from-lifestyle-expert