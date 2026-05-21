Kemco Partners with Cerris Systems to Design Systems for Sanitation in New Pork Processing Facility

Pork processing facility will be largest in the country at time of completion



Clearwater, Fla. – Kemco Systems has partnered with Cerris Systems to design and manufacture two water heater systems for installation in a new pork processing facility in Iowa. One heater system will be used for sanitation, and another will be used for process water in support of what will be the largest pork processing plant in the United States upon completion.

The sanitation water heating system is comprised of two 25MMBTU units with tank and process pumps, operating up to 900 gpm @ 150°F and the process water heating system consists of two 9MMBTU units with tank and process pumps, operating up to 240gpm @ 190˚F. Both systems heaters are mounted on top of the hot water tanks in a gravity setup and will have maintenance access platforms included for easy operator access to the heater combustion components.

Developing water heating systems for a plant that is under construction allows Kemco to design and build its products to fit with customer specifications and meet or exceed gpm requirements without the additional considerations and restrictions that can come with a retrofit or reinstallation at existing facilities.

“It is always a pleasure to provide a custom 68 MMBTU/hr high-efficiency hot water solution to meet a plant’s specific process needs,” said Cody Davis, Regional Sales Manager at Kemco Systems. “We’re also pleased to allow for maintenance access to the system for the many years of life of the equipment after commissioning.”

Kemco Systems has been active in the food processing industry since 1969 with focuses in both food sanitation and wastewater treatment at processing plants. Kemco’s equipment produces the hot water that keeps the processing lines safe and bacteria-free, and proper heater efficiency helps clients in their efforts to be environmentally responsible.

This pork processor is a long-time Kemco customer with hot water systems in use at their production facilities across the country.

“Cerris Systems is proud to partner with Kemco on a project of this scale,” said Bob Blaskovich, Vice President and General Manager of Cerris Systems – Des Moines. “Reliable sanitation and process water systems play a critical role in supporting safe, efficient operations. Through strong collaboration, we’re helping deliver a facility that is built for performance and long-term success from day one.”

Kemco prides itself on finding cost-effective, efficient and long-term solutions for its customers in the food processing industry. Kemco equipment produces the hot water that keeps the processing lines safe and bacteria-free. The company aims to help customers like Cerris Systems be responsible stewards of the environment and good neighbors to nearby communities and local utilities.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving a broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water, and energy transition markets globally through its key business segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom solutions for applications in power generation, petrochemical processing, refining, midstream gas transport and treatment, electric vehicle and battery production, metals and mineral processing, polysilicon production, battery recycling, beverage can production, and produced and oily water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other industrial applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “CECO.” Incorporated in 1966, CECO’s global headquarters is in Addison, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

About Kemco Systems

Since 1969, Kemco Systems, a CECO Environmental Brand, has delivered more than 10,000 systems worldwide for industrial water reuse/recycling, wastewater treatment, water heating and recovery and total system monitoring. Kemco’s systems are built to the highest standards of excellence, for the most challenging conditions and offer exceptional reliability, outstanding quality and top value for its client’s energy dollar. Learn more at www.kemcosystems.com or follow us on our social channels, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Cerris Systems

Cerris Systems is a national MEP and building automation contractor specializing in complex projects of any size in industries including healthcare, energy and industrial, local government work, mission critical, hospitality and entertainment, and education. Cerris Systems has 11 offices nationwide in Bentonville, Des Moines, Huntsville, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Lincoln, Nashville, Omaha, Phoenix, Reno, and Springfield. Started in 1932, Cerris Systems is part of the Cerris group of companies, a $1.4 billion, 100% employee-owned national construction services firm. Visit cerrissystems.com for more information.