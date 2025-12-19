Inside The Stunning Collapse of Believer Meats, the $600 Million Lab-Grown Meat Startup

By Clint Rainey, Fast Company

December 19, 2025 | 1 min to read

Submit release Save for later

Last month, Believer Meats was basking in acclaim.

The startup had just secured final U.S. government approval for what it billed as Earth’s largest cultivated-meat facility, a $125 million complex near Raleigh, North Carolina.

Boosters hailed the plant’s role in strengthening U.S. competitiveness in the race to grow meat from cells—a sector long dominated by Israel. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) called it “a major economic win for the state and region.” Believer Meats CEO Gustavo Burger said he was thrilled about the facility’s opening, calling it a “major milestone” that would redefine the future of food. “Boom,” he wrote on LinkedIn, announcing that the company was set to begin commercial production of its flagship lab-grown chicken. “Here’s to the next chapter!”

That chapter lasted roughly two weeks.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Fast Company

MORE FROM Meat & Poultry

Have a story to share?

Post it FREE on Perishable News!

Submit here

RELATED ARTICLES BY Believer Meats

SPECIAL SECTIONS (TAG FORMAT)

Believer Meats