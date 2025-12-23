Daily’s Premium Meats Brings The Bacon Home For The Holidays With 61,525-Pound Donation To Harvesters

MERRIAM, Kan. – Daily’s Premium Meats is sharing its love for bacon this holiday season by donating 61,525 pounds of its signature bacon and pork products to Harvesters—The Community Food Network. That’s about 984,000 strips of bacon — enough to bacon-wrap Santa’s sleigh 6,000 times.

Harvesters serves as a regional food bank, providing food and household products to more than 900 nonprofit agencies in 27 counties across northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas. Donations like Daily’s help ensure thousands of families have access to nutritious meals during the holidays and beyond.

The donation delivered in two shipments Dec. 12 and Dec. 19 to help families enjoy the holidays with a little extra sizzle.

“At Daily’s, we don’t just make bacon—we love bacon,” said Joe Richmond, general manager of Daily’s Premium Meats. “The holidays are about sharing what you love, and we’re proud to help Harvesters bring that smoky, savory goodness to tables across the community. If bacon makes everything better, then this season just got a whole lot brighter.”

Founded in 1893, Daily’s Premium Meats has been perfecting the art of bacon for more than a century.

For more information about Harvesters and how you can help fight hunger, visit https://www.harvesters.org/

About Daily’s Premium Meats

Daily’s® Premium Meats has been producing high-quality bacon for more than 130 years. Founded in 1893 by John R. Daily, the company continues its commitment to quality and flavor in every product. With facilities in St. Joseph, Missouri; Missoula, Montana; and Salt Lake City, Daily’s combines time-honored traditions with modern processing to deliver exceptional taste. Daily’s Premium Meats’ connected food system fosters collaboration among farms, bacon processing plants and a networked supply chain, allowing Daily’s to control the production process from farm to delivery.

Daily’s is owned equally by Seaboard Foods and Triumph Foods, and products are marketed and sold by Seaboard Foods. For more information, visit www.dailysmeats.com.