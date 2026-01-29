True Story Foods Debuts Organic Grass-Fed Mini Beef Hot Dogs at Target

Full-size Organic Grass-Fed Hot Dogs also join Target’s expanding True Story lineup

Fairfield, CA – True Story Foods, a family-run producer of all-natural, quality meats that are raised with respect, has just launched new Organic Grass-Fed Mini Beef Hot Dogs (SRP: $6.99) at Target. The new Mini Beef Hot Dogs debut alongside the brand’s full-size Organic Grass-Fed Hot Dogs, expanding True Story’s presence at the retailer. Additionally, customers can now find the brand’s popular deli meat selection at Target stores nationwide.

“Target continues to be an important retail partner for True Story Foods, and we’re proud to grow our presence beyond the sliced deli aisle with the launch of our Organic Grass-Fed Mini Beef Hot Dogs,” said Phil Gatto, CEO of True Story Foods. “This launch reflects growing consumer demand for better-for-you options without compromising on taste or quality.”

True Story hot dogs are made with 100% USDA organic, grass-fed beef and a touch of spice, then smoked in real smoke ovens to deliver a naturally smoky and savory flavor. They are skinless to deliver the perfect flavor and snap with no animal casing. The beef is humanely and sustainably raised on family ranches.

“We know how hectic family mealtimes can be, and this product was created with that reality in mind,” said Colin Harter, Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at True Story Foods. “Our Organic Grass-Fed Mini Beef Hot Dogs offer parents a convenient, high-quality protein option kids love, and make it easy to put a better-for-you spin on game day favorites like pigs in a blanket—just in time for Super Bowl celebrations.”

Since it was founded in 2011, True Story’s mission has been to reconnect consumers with real, natural foods, while allowing family farmers to sustain their way of life. Its clean ingredient promise dictates that its meats contain no added nitrites or nitrates, artificial colors or flavors, preservatives, gums, or stabilizers. The animals are raised with all vegetarian feed and no antibiotics ever.

For wholesale inquiries, please contact sales@truestoryfoods.com.

ABOUT TRUE STORY FOODS

True Story Foods is a family-owned and operated company crafting clean, humanely raised meats. Based in Fairfield, CA, it works with a network of family farmers and ranchers to source humanely raised pork, beef, chicken, and turkey for its line of all-natural, No Antibiotics Ever, and Organic deli meats, hot dogs, sausages, bacon, and fresh pork. All True Story animals are raised with Room to Roam® and in compliance with California’s Proposition 12. For more information on True Story and its mission, visit TrueStoryFoods.com.