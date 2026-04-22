Chef Tyler Florence Joins Certified Angus Beef for a Unique Gate-to-Plate Experience

WOOSTER, Ohio –– The fire crackles before the first steak ever hits the grate. There’s the smell of wood smoke in the air, damp earth underfoot, and just beyond, cattle grazing quietly across green Ohio hills. Chef Tyler Florence stepped off the studio set and into the pasture for an experience that tied every bite to its source and raising beef sustainably.



This Earth Day, the Certified Angus Beef ® brand has partnered with Tyler Florence highlighting farmers and ranchers whose daily work sustains the cattle, the environment and the people—including the chefs who translate that care into every plate.



Watch the full experience here.



The longtime Food Network star and celebrated cookbook author walked alongside Certified Angus Beef’s Mandy Atterholt and Chef Ashley Breneman. For Florence, it was a chance to step outside the kitchen and better understand the people and practices behind the ingredients he serves.



“Earth Day matters to me because great food always starts with a healthy planet,” Florence says. “As chefs, we depend on farmers and ranchers to do things the right way, and supporting their work is one of the most powerful choices we can make in the kitchen.”

For the Atterholt’s, stewardship of the land is central to every decision.



“This land is our kids’ future,” Atterholt says. “It’s important for us to take care of the soil and water, and in turn, those things take care of us.”



Working the land and resources are crucial to having healthy natural resources and grasses for cattle. These practices help maintain long-term health for both cattle and the farm.



“We’re a team,” Atterholt adds. “From our family, to chefs, to the consumer, everyone plays a part. Taking care of land ensures we can continue doing this for generations to come.”



Breneman sees how that care carries through her work in the kitchen.



“If I’m cooking a steak, I think about the families and where this steak started,” she says. “These ranching and farming families take note of every little detail. My job is to honor that through how I prepare it.”



Inspired by these conversations, Florence and Breneman prepared dishes using recipes from Florence’s latest cookbook, American Grill, incorporating Certified Angus Beef® cuts. Recipes included Santa Maria-style tri-tip, honey-lime gochujang steak bites and cast-iron grilled sides.

“Cooking over a live fire is a way for anyone to make a meal their own,” Breneman says. “Using Certified Angus Beef gives consumers the chance to celebrate the best beef, while adding their own personal touch to every dish.”



As the chefs and the Atterholts shared the meal, the connection from field to fire was clear. The flavor, balance and care all trace back to the intentional decisions starting on the farm.



“My job as a chef is to honor the work that happens long before the beef reaches my cutting board,” Florence says. “That means choosing responsibly raised beef, treating it with respect, and telling the story of the people behind it—because when you understand the journey, the food tastes even better.”



Stewardship in Numbers

“If you take care of the land, you take care of the cattle, they will take care of you,” Atterholt says. “We work hard to live that out and raise our family with that in mind.”



That philosophy extends beyond her family, reflecting the mindset of thousands of farmers and ranchers raising high-quality Angus beef every day. To support the work these families do on a daily basis, Certified Angus Beef is involved in ongoing sustainability efforts in three core areas: cattle care, improving the environment and putting people first.



The brand is invested in programs that encourage Beef Quality Assurance certification through the Raised With Respect campaign for improved cattle care and animal handling, the Working Grasslands Conservation Initiative and the Land Stewardship programs for stronger land management, and the Colvin Scholarship Fund and Rural Relief Fund to support the greater beef community.



To learn more about the brand’s sustainability efforts, visit https://www.CertifiedAngusBeef.com/en/brand/sustainability.