The 2026 Noto Flower Festival Begins

We are in Noto, where on the third Sunday in May, the central Via Nicolaci is the scene of the traditional Baroque “Infiorata”.

Teams of young artists arrange millions of flower petals to decorate the street floor, forming elaborate polychrome designs. This Baroque display dates back to the 17th century and was created in Rome to celebrate Corpus Christi.

Planning your next holiday and don’t want to miss out on this spectacular display of colors? Here you can find all the information you need!